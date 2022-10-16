 

Naomi Watts Explains Why 'The Watcher' Appealed to Her

The 'King Kong' actress says in a new interview she signed on for the part of Nora Brannock on the Netflix show because her character arc is so relatable.

AceShowbiz - Naomi Watts feels for her on-screen character in "The Watcher". Starring alongside Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow in the new Netflix drama series, the 54-year-old actress has confessed to relating to her own character.

"Part of the reason why I wanted to do this was because I felt like this story could be anybody's story. We all love to think that we can get our dream home, and then finally you get it and then it's not going the way you want it to go. So, I identified with this family and this couple," said the actress - who plays the part of Nora Brannock.

Naomi's on-screen family move into their dream home before they're inundated with ominous letters and sinister threats. And the actress appreciated having had a bit of "creative license" during the shoot. She told PEOPLE, "We didn't know that much about this family, despite how powerful the story was. So creative license has been taking us."

Meanwhile, Naomi previously revealed that she "always knew" Tom Holland was destined for stardom. The actress appeared alongside Tom, 26, in the 2012 film "The Impossible" - in which she played his on-screen mother - and Naomi always thought he had the potential to become a big star in the movie business.

Speaking about her former co-star, Naomi explained, "[It's] so wonderful. I'm so happy for him. I always knew that Tom would go on and have a pretty outstanding career."

Tom - who is dating fellow Hollywood star Zendaya Coleman - is best known for playing the part of Spider-Man in the money-spinning film franchise. But Naomi never thought of him as being an obvious candidate for the sought-after role.

She said, "I didn't think of Spider-Man. That's just, you know, not something that came to mind, but I knew that he had all of the goods. This was a kid who was doing his first movie, had unbelievable access to emotions, had great discipline and whether or not that comes from his dance and athletic background, I don't know."

