 

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star opens up that she 'will always have a little crush' on the 'In da Club' hitmaker despite previously having a feud with the rapper.

  • Oct 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent reveals her "little crush" on 50 Cent. After spotted visiting the rapper in August after a public feud between the pair, the 32-year-old TV star has now confessed that her crush on 50 dates back to 2003 and his "In da Club" single.

"I'll always have a little crush. I have a bigger crush on his girlfriend [Jamira Haines] so figure that one out," she shared.

Lala split from Randall Emmett in October 2021, and the blonde beauty has revealed that she's currently having "fun" in her personal life. She told E! News, "I don't even care. I am independent and fine. I am trying to show these new boobs off to whoever wants to see them … I've been locked down for six years. I want to go have fun. I deserve it."

  See also...

Earlier this year, Lala revealed that she was refusing to "mourn" her relationship with Randall because it "wasn't ever real." The TV star accused her ex-fiance of cheating on her - but Lala also insisted she was keen to draw a line under the situation and move on with her life.

Speaking to Larsa Pippen on her "Give Them Lala" podcast, the blonde beauty shared, "I feel like I'm not suffering. Yes, there was a lot of betrayal. What he was doing behind-the-scenes was not the same as the life he was portraying when we were around each other. So, it's hard for me to come from a place of, like, mourning a loss when there was no loss because it wasn't ever real."

In response, Larsa - who was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen between 1997 and 2021 - said, "I get what you're saying. You're looking at it like that and I promise you when we talk in, like, two years, you're going to be looking at it differently."

You can share this post!

Sharon Osbourne Obsessed With Collecting 'Royal Family Memorabilia'

Naomi Watts Explains Why 'The Watcher' Appealed to Her
Related Posts
LaLa Kent Smitten With New Boyfriend: 'I Might Be in Love'

LaLa Kent Smitten With New Boyfriend: 'I Might Be in Love'

Lala Kent and 50 Cent Hang Out Together Following Randall Emmett Feud

Lala Kent and 50 Cent Hang Out Together Following Randall Emmett Feud

Lala Kent Plans to Be 'Fully Transparent' With Her Daughter About Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent Plans to Be 'Fully Transparent' With Her Daughter About Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent Explains Why She Gets 'Nervous' on 'Vanderpump Rules' Set

Lala Kent Explains Why She Gets 'Nervous' on 'Vanderpump Rules' Set

Most Read
Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Celebrity

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange

Gisele Bundchen Hints at Being With 'Inconsistent' Partner Amid Alleged Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Hints at Being With 'Inconsistent' Partner Amid Alleged Tom Brady Divorce

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

George Clooney Reveals Why He's 'Not Allowed' to Give Marriage Advice to Anyone

George Clooney Reveals Why He's 'Not Allowed' to Give Marriage Advice to Anyone