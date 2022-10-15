Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Reveal Sex of Unborn Baby During L.A. Concert

Instagram Celebrity

The 34-year-old rapper and his Twenty88 collaborator reveal the sex of their unborn baby when performing their 2012 collaboration 'I'm Gonna Be' together onstage.

AceShowbiz - Big Sean and Jhene Aiko gave fans a surprise at their recent concert. When performing together in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 13, the Twenty88 collaborators revealed the sex of their unborn baby.

In a clip surfacing online, the 34-year-old rapper could be heard yelling, "Make some noise," while performing the 2012 collaboration "I'm Gonna Be" with his girlfriend onstage. He then rested his hand while harmonizing the lyrics with his partner.

Shortly afterward, the "One Man Can Change the World" spitter exclaimed, "Make some noise for my baby boy!" Elated by the news, the crowd quickly erupted in cheers as the couple continued singing.

Aiko debuted her baby bump on July 2. At that time, she was spotted taking a stroll with her emcee beau in Beverly Hills. Wearing a gray maxi dress while walking next to his man, the expectant mom made no effort to hide her burgeoning belly.

Following the release of the photos, the couple, who has been dating on and off since 2016, confirmed that they are indeed expecting their first child together. "The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter," a representative for the pair told the outlet.

On the next day, Sean took to his Instagram Stories to express his gratitude for Aiko's pregnancy. "Whole new motivation foreal [sic]! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank You," he wrote. In a separate Story, he added, "Can't wait to be a Dad."

While the baby will be Sean's first child, Jhene already has a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love Browner, whom she shares with her ex, R&B singer O'Ryan. She also had become pregnant with Sean's child, but unfortunately suffered a miscarriage, which he revealed in his 2020's song "Deep Reverence" featuring Nipsey Hussle.