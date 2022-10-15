 

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Reveal Sex of Unborn Baby During L.A. Concert

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Reveal Sex of Unborn Baby During L.A. Concert
Instagram
Celebrity

The 34-year-old rapper and his Twenty88 collaborator reveal the sex of their unborn baby when performing their 2012 collaboration 'I'm Gonna Be' together onstage.

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Big Sean and Jhene Aiko gave fans a surprise at their recent concert. When performing together in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 13, the Twenty88 collaborators revealed the sex of their unborn baby.

In a clip surfacing online, the 34-year-old rapper could be heard yelling, "Make some noise," while performing the 2012 collaboration "I'm Gonna Be" with his girlfriend onstage. He then rested his hand while harmonizing the lyrics with his partner.

Shortly afterward, the "One Man Can Change the World" spitter exclaimed, "Make some noise for my baby boy!" Elated by the news, the crowd quickly erupted in cheers as the couple continued singing.

  See also...

Aiko debuted her baby bump on July 2. At that time, she was spotted taking a stroll with her emcee beau in Beverly Hills. Wearing a gray maxi dress while walking next to his man, the expectant mom made no effort to hide her burgeoning belly.

Following the release of the photos, the couple, who has been dating on and off since 2016, confirmed that they are indeed expecting their first child together. "The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter," a representative for the pair told the outlet.

On the next day, Sean took to his Instagram Stories to express his gratitude for Aiko's pregnancy. "Whole new motivation foreal [sic]! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank You," he wrote. In a separate Story, he added, "Can't wait to be a Dad."

While the baby will be Sean's first child, Jhene already has a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love Browner, whom she shares with her ex, R&B singer O'Ryan. She also had become pregnant with Sean's child, but unfortunately suffered a miscarriage, which he revealed in his 2020's song "Deep Reverence" featuring Nipsey Hussle.

You can share this post!

Liam Neeson Attached to 'Naked Gun' Remake
Related Posts
Big Sean Gushes About Becoming a Dad After Jhene Aiko's Pregnancy Confirmation

Big Sean Gushes About Becoming a Dad After Jhene Aiko's Pregnancy Confirmation

Big Sean Pens Sweet Message to Celebrate GF Jhene Aiko's 34th Birthday

Big Sean Pens Sweet Message to Celebrate GF Jhene Aiko's 34th Birthday

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Big Sean Sets Record Straight After Fans Get Thirsty Over His Alleged Nude Pic

Big Sean Sets Record Straight After Fans Get Thirsty Over His Alleged Nude Pic

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Ex-NBA Star Ben Gordon Charged With Assault for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Son at Airport

Ex-NBA Star Ben Gordon Charged With Assault for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Son at Airport