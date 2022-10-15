Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 40-year-old model, who shares weeks-old daughter Onyx with the rapper/comedian, brings up the claim on her Instagram Story, but many people do not buy her claim.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon's baby mama Lanisha Cole urges people to leave their baby alone. Revealing that she has been getting death threats against their daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, the model called out "disgusting" trolls who made the threats.

"Making death threats against a baby is a new low. Some of you guys are disgusting," the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram Story on Friday, October 14. "Regardless of how you feel about my life, it's never that deep to threaten my baby."

Fans were left baffled by Lanisha's revelation. "Death threats? For what? just sick.." one person asked in disbelief. "I bet nobody even did that. Like for what? Sometimes these people just want attention and their names in the atmosphere," another commented.

A third opined, "I feel like people pull this card when they've done something so dumb they can't defend themselves so they try to draw sympathy. I have a hard time believing this lol." Someone else penned, "She cappin just want attention nobody cares about you or nick cannon 30 kids."

Nick announced Onyx's arrival on September 14. Sharing a black-and-white picture of him joining the newborn and the mom, who were apparently still in the delivery room, he gushed, "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth."

"I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities," the comedian, who has other nine children with several baby mamas, declared. "In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension."

Seemingly addressing the question how he's able to spend time with all his kids, he explained, "I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it's the limited amount of love that is the issue." He continued, "And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says...."