 

'The Crown' Slammed by Prince Andrew's Ex for Airing New Season 'Too Soon' After Queen's Death

'The Crown' Slammed by Prince Andrew's Ex for Airing New Season 'Too Soon' After Queen's Death
Netflix
TV

Lady Victoria Hervey has called Netflix bosses 'disrespectful' for planning to premiere season 5, which is full of royal scandals, two months after Queen Elizabeth's death.

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lady Victoria Hervey has criticized Netflix over plans to air the new season of royal drama "The Crown" just two months after the death of Queen Elizabeth. The 46-year-old socialite - who is the daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol and previously dated Prince Andrew - has labeled streaming site bosses "disrespectful" for forging ahead with the schedule to release the fifth season of the show just eight weeks after the monarch passed away aged 96 on September 8.

"I think it is too soon, and yes, it is disrespectful," Lady Victoria said when speaking during an appearance on "Good Morning Britain" on Friday, October 14.

Much of the show will focus on the breakdown of King Charles' marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales and his relationship with Queen Consort Camilla and Lady Victoria insisted the timing is just not right especially with the new monarch's coronation being planned for the spring.

She went on, "It's only been a month since the Queen's death and the coronation is coming up and Camilla - everyone is really accepting her in her role right now and it's going to try and paint her in a negative light."

  See also...

The socialite also warned of the dangers of the fictional show being accepted as fact, adding, "Netflix say that it's fiction right? That's their whole argument. A lot of people watching it see it as a documentary. ... Maybe we know it's fiction, but possibly foreigners like in America, they treat it like their bible."

When asked whether any members of the royal family actually watch "The Crown", Lady Victoria replied, "I know some of them dip in and out."

As well as showing events leading up to King Charles' divorce from Diana, series five is also said to cover the breakdown of Prince Andrew's marriage to Sarah, Duchess of York and Anne, Princess Royal's split from Mark Phillips.

The new series of "The Crown" is scheduled for release on November 9.

You can share this post!

Ryan Reynolds Adapting Disney's SEA Theme Park Attraction for Big Screen

Liam Neeson Attached to 'Naked Gun' Remake
Related Posts
'The Crown' Blasted Over 'Distasteful' Season 5 Plot of Prince Philip's Affair After Queen's Death

'The Crown' Blasted Over 'Distasteful' Season 5 Plot of Prince Philip's Affair After Queen's Death

'The Crown' Season 5 and 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Get Premiere Dates

'The Crown' Season 5 and 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Get Premiere Dates

Matt Smith Reveals How Queen Elizabeth II Enjoyed 'The Crown'

Matt Smith Reveals How Queen Elizabeth II Enjoyed 'The Crown'

Claire Foy Grateful to Have Played 'Incredible' Queen Elizabeth in 'The Crown'

Claire Foy Grateful to Have Played 'Incredible' Queen Elizabeth in 'The Crown'

Most Read
Blake Shelton Announces He'll 'Step Away' From 'The Voice' After Season 23
TV

Blake Shelton Announces He'll 'Step Away' From 'The Voice' After Season 23

'The Voice' Already Tried to Get Rid of Blake Shelton Before His Exit Announcement

'The Voice' Already Tried to Get Rid of Blake Shelton Before His Exit Announcement

Lisa Rinna Ripped by Cancer Institute Over Comments on 'RHOBH' Finale

Lisa Rinna Ripped by Cancer Institute Over Comments on 'RHOBH' Finale

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Contradict Themselves in Harry's Book and Netflix's Documentary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Contradict Themselves in Harry's Book and Netflix's Documentary

'The Voice' Recap: Camila Cabello Uses Her One and Only 'Save' in First Battle Rounds

'The Voice' Recap: Camila Cabello Uses Her One and Only 'Save' in First Battle Rounds

Yolanda Hadid Explains How Joining 'RHOBH' Affects Her Mental Health

Yolanda Hadid Explains How Joining 'RHOBH' Affects Her Mental Health

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Butt-Naked Sarah Sherman to Cover Her 'WAP' in Silly 'SNL' Teaser

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Butt-Naked Sarah Sherman to Cover Her 'WAP' in Silly 'SNL' Teaser

HBO's 'The Shop' Scraps Kanye West Episode Due to 'Dangerous Stereotype'

HBO's 'The Shop' Scraps Kanye West Episode Due to 'Dangerous Stereotype'

Joseph Baena Reveals What Is Changing From His Body After Joining 'Dancing with the Stars'

Joseph Baena Reveals What Is Changing From His Body After Joining 'Dancing with the Stars'

Find Out Trevor Noah's Final Episode on 'The Daily Show'

Find Out Trevor Noah's Final Episode on 'The Daily Show'

Louis Tomlinson Supports Niall Horan Joining 'The Voice'

Louis Tomlinson Supports Niall Horan Joining 'The Voice'

Kim Kardashian Admits to Feeling 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Online Attacks

Kim Kardashian Admits to Feeling 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Online Attacks

Bill Murray 'Seething' When Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' as He 'Absolutely' Loathed the Cast

Bill Murray 'Seething' When Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' as He 'Absolutely' Loathed the Cast