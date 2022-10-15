Ryan Reynolds Adapting Disney's SEA Theme Park Attraction for Big Screen

Instagram Movie

The 'Deadpool' actor is developing a new live-action feature film based on the Mouse House's Society of Explorers and Adventurers theme park attraction.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds is working on a new movie about Disney's Society of Explorers and Adventurers theme park attraction. The "Deadpool" star is joining forces with Qui Nguyen - the writer of Disney's upcoming animated feature "Strange World" - for what is intended to be a live-action feature.

Ryan is expected to produce the film with executives at his Maximum Effort banner. The project is intended to mark the launch of a franchise.

The SEA, as the attraction is known, has a detailed mythology dating back to 16th-century Italy. It was first introduced to theme park visitors at the Tokyo Disneyland in 2001 before expanding across the globe. The attraction comes with a host of characters including Harrison Hightower III, Mary Oceaneer, and Lord Henry Mystic.

The new feature is different from the forthcoming Disney+ series from Ron Moore that is also based on the SEA. Moore's series takes place in the Magic Kingdom Universe - where the themed lands and characters of Disney's parks and classic films exist in a different reality.

