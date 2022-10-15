 

Ryan Reynolds Adapting Disney's SEA Theme Park Attraction for Big Screen

Ryan Reynolds Adapting Disney's SEA Theme Park Attraction for Big Screen
Instagram
Movie

The 'Deadpool' actor is developing a new live-action feature film based on the Mouse House's Society of Explorers and Adventurers theme park attraction.

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds is working on a new movie about Disney's Society of Explorers and Adventurers theme park attraction. The "Deadpool" star is joining forces with Qui Nguyen - the writer of Disney's upcoming animated feature "Strange World" - for what is intended to be a live-action feature.

Ryan is expected to produce the film with executives at his Maximum Effort banner. The project is intended to mark the launch of a franchise.

The SEA, as the attraction is known, has a detailed mythology dating back to 16th-century Italy. It was first introduced to theme park visitors at the Tokyo Disneyland in 2001 before expanding across the globe. The attraction comes with a host of characters including Harrison Hightower III, Mary Oceaneer, and Lord Henry Mystic.

  See also...

The new feature is different from the forthcoming Disney+ series from Ron Moore that is also based on the SEA. Moore's series takes place in the Magic Kingdom Universe - where the themed lands and characters of Disney's parks and classic films exist in a different reality.

Reynolds, 45, was recently described as "horrifically mean" by "Deadpool" co-star T.J. Miller - although the latter revealed that the pair had patched things up after Ryan had got in contact. Miller said, "It was really cool, he emailed me the next day. It was a misunderstanding, so I emailed him back and now it's, like, fine."

The 41-year-old star added that his comments had been "misconstrued" and was simply a tale from his time on the set of the blockbuster. He said, "It was just me telling a story from on set that I thought was weird. That was it."

You can share this post!

Bill Murray 'Seething' When Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' as He 'Absolutely' Loathed the Cast

'The Crown' Slammed by Prince Andrew's Ex for Airing New Season 'Too Soon' After Queen's Death
Related Posts
Ryan Reynolds Has Polyp Removed After 'Life-Saving' Colonoscopy

Ryan Reynolds Has Polyp Removed After 'Life-Saving' Colonoscopy

Ryan Reynolds Praises David Beckham for Being 'So Generous' as He Looks for Soccer Advice

Ryan Reynolds Praises David Beckham for Being 'So Generous' as He Looks for Soccer Advice

Ryan Reynolds Shares Surprising Facts About His Friendship With Wrexham AFC Co-Owner Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds Shares Surprising Facts About His Friendship With Wrexham AFC Co-Owner Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds to Be Honored With American Cinematheque Award Months After Airing Acting Break Plans

Ryan Reynolds to Be Honored With American Cinematheque Award Months After Airing Acting Break Plans

Most Read
Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Get Big Paychecks to Star in His Upcoming Movie
Movie

Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Get Big Paychecks to Star in His Upcoming Movie

Ambulance Called as People Fainted and Vomited at Screenings of Horror Film 'Terrifier 2'

Ambulance Called as People Fainted and Vomited at Screenings of Horror Film 'Terrifier 2'

Geena Davis Speaks Against Bill Murray After He's Accused of Sexual Assault on 'Being Mortal' Set

Geena Davis Speaks Against Bill Murray After He's Accused of Sexual Assault on 'Being Mortal' Set

Jamie Lee Curtis 'Proud' as She's Joined by Transgender Daughter at 'Halloween Ends' Premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis 'Proud' as She's Joined by Transgender Daughter at 'Halloween Ends' Premiere

Bill Murray Pays $100K to Settle 'Being Mortal' On-Set Misconduct Allegation Out of Court

Bill Murray Pays $100K to Settle 'Being Mortal' On-Set Misconduct Allegation Out of Court

Dwayne Johnson Confirms Plans to Pit Black Adam Against Superman

Dwayne Johnson Confirms Plans to Pit Black Adam Against Superman

Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh Cast in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh Cast in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Chris Colfer Rules Out Seeing Lea Michele on Broadway, Says He Can Be 'Triggered' at Home

Chris Colfer Rules Out Seeing Lea Michele on Broadway, Says He Can Be 'Triggered' at Home

T.J. Miller Clarifies His Comments on 'Horrifically Mean' Ryan Reynolds Were 'Misunderstanding'

T.J. Miller Clarifies His Comments on 'Horrifically Mean' Ryan Reynolds Were 'Misunderstanding'

Anne Hathaway Addresses 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Speculations

Anne Hathaway Addresses 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Speculations

Sean Kanan Claims 'Karate Kid' Bosses Threatened to Fire Him After He 'Almost Died' on Set

Sean Kanan Claims 'Karate Kid' Bosses Threatened to Fire Him After He 'Almost Died' on Set

Brendan Gleeson Joins 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Brendan Gleeson Joins 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Sydney Sweeney to Front Remake of Jane Fonda's Classic Sci-fier 'Barbarella'

Sydney Sweeney to Front Remake of Jane Fonda's Classic Sci-fier 'Barbarella'