'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd's Husband Sentenced to Jail 2 Weeks After Wedding

Just two weeks after they exchanged vows in a lavish celebration at the Langham Huntington hotel in Pasadena, Zach Davis is sentenced to jail after pleading not guilty to a DUI charge in 2020.

AceShowbiz - It's not a good start for "Teen Mom: The Next Chapter" star Cheyenne Floyd and her husband Zach Davis. Just two weeks after they exchanged vows, Zach was sentenced to jail after pleading not guilty to a DUI charge in 2020.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the California native is sentenced to 120 days in Los Angeles County Jail and 60 months of probation. The 31-year-old is also required to participate in an alcohol education program.

The legal paper further states that the sentencing is based on his 2020 DUI charge after he drove under the influence and drove with a suspended or revoked license. He pled not guilty to driving while blood alcohol count is .08 or above. Despite that, he is ordered to surrender himself at Van Nuys Courthouse West on November 1.

Back in January, Zach also had another brush with the law when returning from his and then-fiancee Cheyenne's Mexico vacation. TMZ reported that he was taken into police custody at Los Angeles International Airport.

A customs agent reportedly discovered that he had outstanding warrants against him for violating his probation for past theft and DUI offenses. Zach had violated his probation for past theft and DUI offenses. He was briefly held before being released.

Cheyenne and Zach tied the knot on September 29 in a lavish celebration at the Langham Huntington hotel in Pasadena, California. They said "I dos" in front of friends, family and their "Teen Mom" franchise co-stars. Among the guests were Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney, Jade Cline and fiance Sean Austin, as well as Leah Messer and her then-fiance Jaylan Mobley.

Cheyenne and Zach's son Ace and the Rage Regardless Ry cofounder's 5-year-old daughter Ryder K, whom Floyd shares with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton, were also in attendance at the wedding bash. The siblings rode down the aisle in style in luxury toy cars.