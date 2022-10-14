 

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Look Loved Up in First Red Carpet Since Calling Off Divorce

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Look Loved Up in First Red Carpet Since Calling Off Divorce
Cover Images/Vince Flores
Celebrity

The red carpet sighting comes a few days after the 'Rocky Balboa' star and his former model wife officially filed a voluntary notice for divorce dismissal.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin appear to be having a great time together since calling off their divorce. The "Rocky Balboa" actor and his wife looked loved up when gracing their first red carpet following their recent reconciliation.

The couple attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday, October 13 at The Huntington Library in San Marino. They arrived in matching fall-appropriate outfits and brought along their daughters, Sistine and Sophia Rose. Missing from action was their youngest daughter, 20-year-old Scarlet Rose.

When posing for photos, beaming Sly could be seen putting his arm around Jennifer. In a separate snapshot, "The Expendables" hunk and Jen were seen laughing happily with the former model hugging him from behind.

For the event, Sly looked dapper as ever in a brown suede jacket which he paired with a cream cashmere sweater and white pants. He finalized the elegant look with a pair of brown leather shoes.

  See also...

Meanwhile, Jennifer showed off her enviable physique in a form-fitting off-shoulder brown gown. The 54-year-old beauty paired the elegant outfit with a snakeskin purse. She added some extra sparkle to her look with a chunky gold necklace and small gold hoops.

As for the couple's daughter Sistine, she opted for a champagne-colored silk slip dress with a trendy motorcycle jacket draped over her shoulders. Sly's 24-year-old girl paired the outfit with a mini suede brown purse and black wrap-around heels. 26-year-old Sophia wore a similar look, choosing to go with a white silk slip and matching white purse as well as a metallic plaid silver jacket.

The duo is back together after Jennifer shockingly filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years back in August. Then last week, a judge officially dismissed the proceedings after the couple filed a voluntary notice for dismissal in Palm Beach County, Florida.

In a statement, Sylvester's representative said that the pair "decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences." The spokesperson further noted, "They are both extremely happy."

You can share this post!

50 Cent's Son Responds to His Diss and First Birthday Shout-Out in 26 Years

Victoria Beckham Is 'Sick' of David Beckham Tattoo
Related Posts
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Officially Call Off Divorce

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Officially Call Off Divorce

Sylvester Stallone Puts on United Front With Jennifer Flavin Weeks After Surprise Divorce Filing

Sylvester Stallone Puts on United Front With Jennifer Flavin Weeks After Surprise Divorce Filing

Sylvester Stallone Plans to Get New Tattoo of Wife After Removing It Due to Divorce Filing

Sylvester Stallone Plans to Get New Tattoo of Wife After Removing It Due to Divorce Filing

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Not Basking in 'All Bliss' Despite Reconciliation

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Not Basking in 'All Bliss' Despite Reconciliation

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'