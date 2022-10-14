Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Look Loved Up in First Red Carpet Since Calling Off Divorce

Cover Images/Vince Flores Celebrity

The red carpet sighting comes a few days after the 'Rocky Balboa' star and his former model wife officially filed a voluntary notice for divorce dismissal.

AceShowbiz - Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin appear to be having a great time together since calling off their divorce. The "Rocky Balboa" actor and his wife looked loved up when gracing their first red carpet following their recent reconciliation.

The couple attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday, October 13 at The Huntington Library in San Marino. They arrived in matching fall-appropriate outfits and brought along their daughters, Sistine and Sophia Rose. Missing from action was their youngest daughter, 20-year-old Scarlet Rose.

When posing for photos, beaming Sly could be seen putting his arm around Jennifer. In a separate snapshot, "The Expendables" hunk and Jen were seen laughing happily with the former model hugging him from behind.

For the event, Sly looked dapper as ever in a brown suede jacket which he paired with a cream cashmere sweater and white pants. He finalized the elegant look with a pair of brown leather shoes.

Meanwhile, Jennifer showed off her enviable physique in a form-fitting off-shoulder brown gown. The 54-year-old beauty paired the elegant outfit with a snakeskin purse. She added some extra sparkle to her look with a chunky gold necklace and small gold hoops.

As for the couple's daughter Sistine, she opted for a champagne-colored silk slip dress with a trendy motorcycle jacket draped over her shoulders. Sly's 24-year-old girl paired the outfit with a mini suede brown purse and black wrap-around heels. 26-year-old Sophia wore a similar look, choosing to go with a white silk slip and matching white purse as well as a metallic plaid silver jacket.

The duo is back together after Jennifer shockingly filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years back in August. Then last week, a judge officially dismissed the proceedings after the couple filed a voluntary notice for dismissal in Palm Beach County, Florida.

In a statement, Sylvester's representative said that the pair "decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences." The spokesperson further noted, "They are both extremely happy."