Ryan Reynolds Leaves 'Horrifically Mean' Impression on T.J. Miller After Two 'Deadpool' Movies

The Merch with a Mouth depicter apparently didn't leave any good impression on the actor who played his onscreen best friend in the first two superhero installments.

Oct 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - T.J. Miller has ruled out working with "horrifically mean" Ryan Reynolds again. Despite portraying bartender Weasel, a friend to Ryan's titular character in both "Deadpool" movies, the 41-year-old actor admitted an interaction with the film's lead left him convinced the Canadian star "hates" him and he's got no desire to share the screen with him again in future.

"As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel," he said when speaking on "The Adam Corolla Show".

"He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.' I just kind of listened and thought it was weird and then I got off stage because they were like, 'Cut…?' "

T.J. suggested Ryan singled him out because he was insecure. He said, "That's exactly why he said that. Because I'm not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven't been in more movies than him."

The "Ready Player One" actor found the interaction "weird" and has no desire to return to the franchise, though he wants it to continue. He added, "Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again."

"I sorta wish him well, because he's so good at Deadpool, and I think it's weird that he hates me. I don't wish them any ill will. I think [Ryan] should make a 'Deadpool 3' and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that."

A few weeks ago, Ryan revealed Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in the third outing of the franchise, which will be released in September 2024.

Speaking in a Twitter video, Ryan said, "Hey everyone, we're extremely sad to have missed D23 [Expo], but we've been working very hard on the next 'Deadpool' film for a good long while now. I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning."

"Every 'Deadpool' needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I ... I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea."

Hugh then walked through the room in the background of the video, and his friend asked, "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" He replied, "Yeah, sure, Ryan."