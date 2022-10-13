 

Sydney Sweeney to Front Remake of Jane Fonda's Classic Sci-fier 'Barbarella'

The 'White Lotus' actress is expected to play the role originated by the 'Monster-in-Law' actress in an upcoming fresh take on Jean-Claude Forest's comic book.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney is signed on for a new "Barbarella" movie. The "Euphoria" actress is tapped for a new Sony Pictures project based on Jean-Claude Forest's French comic book series - which was previously adapted into a film in 1968, with Jane Fonda in the title role.

Details about the production are still being kept under wraps. Deadline reports the movie is still in development with no writer or director attached yet, but Sydney is also expected to serve as executive produce.

In the 1968 film, which was directed by Roger Vadim, an astronaut from the 41st century set out to find and stop evil scientist Durand Durand from bringing evil back into the galaxy. It wasn't a major box office hit at the time but became a cult classic and, in 2020, the Forest estate revealed there were plans for a new film.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Sydney recently finished work on "Madame Web", "National Anthem", and "Reality". She has also launched a production company and, as well as working on "The Registration", she partnered with Endeavor Content on a TV adaptation of "The Players Table".

Sydney has become one of the most sought-after young stars following her roles in "The White Lotus" and "Euphoria". After landing her part in the Marvel flick "Madame Web" opposite Dakota Johnson, she previously revealed that she had been reading plenty of comic books as part of her research.

Asked if she has been studying the source material, Sydney said,"I am. I've been ordering a bunch of comic books. There's a lot to learn."

