Watch EST Gee and Machine Gun Kelly's Newly-Released Music Video for 'Death Around the Corner'

The collaboration, which appears on EST Gee's latest album, 'I Never Felt Nun', draws mixed reactions from many Twitter users with some of them expressing their joy for seeing MGK return to the rap game.

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - EST Gee and Machine Gun Kelly have given "Death Around the Corner" a music video treatment. The Interscope Records artist and his collaborator released the cinematic visuals three weeks after dropping the single.

Arriving on Tuesday, October 11, the clip shows EST Gee and MGK delivering their rapid-fire bars outside an auto shop. "Death around the corner, good thing I don't know where I'm goin'/ Death callin' my phone, sayin' I owe him, I ignore him," he spits. " 'Cause I don't owe no n***a a quarter, take it if you wanna/ Better get out here and get on it, from the night time to the mornin'."

Megan Fox's fiance, meanwhile, reflects on the dad's passing. "I lost all of my emotions the minute I watched my father die in front of me," he rhymes, before adding, "I had to take the knife out of my back from someone who was like a son to me/ You know we keep the location on you, so it ain't a point in tryna run from me/ I gotta lower the elevation, 'cause it ain't nobody that is up with me."

"Death Around the Corner" appears on EST Gee's latest album, "I Never Felt Nun", which hit streaming services in mid-September. The collaboration itself drew mixed reactions from many Twitter users. While some were not happy with MGK's feature, others felt the opposite.

"Hearing MGK rap again on EST Gee's album is so dope to hear," one fan gushed. "That n***a EST Gee got MGK on a track, now that's the Mgk I heard nd knew not that punk rock bs," another tweeted. A third penned, "EST Gee doing a song with MGK makes me happy. Because the alternative coulda been a beef over the 'EST' moniker."

As for EST Gee's "I Never Felt Nun", it consists of 21 tracks, including "Have Mercy", "Hell", "Come Home", "I Can't Feel a Thing" and "Both Arms". In addition to MGK, the new record features guest appearances from Future ("Shoot It Myself"), Jack Harlow ("Backstage Passes") as well as Bryson Tiller ("Sabotage"). Jeezy (Young Jeezy) also lends his vocals on "The Realest".