Kanye West Plays Porn for Adidas Execs During Business Meeting

The Yeezy designer, who accuses the footwear company of stealing his designs, shares a glimpse of the meeting in a 30-minute video that he posts on his YouTube channel.

Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - It's another day, another controversy for Kanye West. The rapper/designer shocked people with yet another bizarre move by playing a pornographic film to Adidas executives during a business meeting.

Ye shared a glimpse of the meeting in a 30-minute video that he posted on his YouTube channel. Titled "LAST WEEK", the fisheye-lens footage showed the Yeezy designer and two of his representatives sitting with two Adidas execs on black stools set up in a semi-circle inside an empty room. Everyone's faces were blurred out except for Kanye's.

The get-together started with the "Donda" artist showing a video playing on his phone to the businessmen. One of them then asked, "Is this a porn movie?" The hip-hop star simply responded, "Yeah," to which one man replied, "Jesus Christ."

The Chicago rapper, however, ignored their apparent discomfort as he continued to hold his phone close to their faces. "Come on, man. Come on," one of the guys said as he pushed Ye's arm and phone away from him.

Apparently, Ye showed porn to Adidas employees to express his discomfort with the brand stealing his designs. "I'm only gonna work with Adidas if he's the CEO," he said, pointing to one of his team members. "You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business and by the partnership."

He further explained, "The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated. So, then the girl was like, 'Well, I'm gonna do the thing that is your worst nightmare.' Your worst nightmare is not me playing the porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming."

"That's your worst nightmare and then worst nightmare No. 2," he said while pointing to his team members. One of the Adidas execs then asked, "Is it your dream or is it a nightmare? What are we doing?"

One of Ye's liaisons said, "What you're feeling right now is extreme discomfort, and that is exactly the point because when someone steals this man's ideas, his creations, it's like you're stealing a child. These are all children of his mind, and you've kidnapped them. There are Yeezy-inspired derivatives that are making significant revenue because people can't tell the difference because it's so inspired. … He's angry, and he's right."

"We terminated the Gap relationship, and they knew they did wrong," the man said. "You guys know you did wrong, and your spirit of saying, 'We can get to a place to live with your ask,' that's the starting point of the conversation." One of the Adisas representatives admitted the rift between their partnership. "We can certainly do a lot better in the way that we work with you," the exec told the "Gold Digger" spitter.

Ye, however, wasn't happy with the response. At one point, he stood up and rambled about how he is "the king of culture." He added, "Our army is so prepared. This is a different level of nuclear activity that no one will recover from."

"Adidas has to come and be like … 'Ye, what do you want?' I'm not talking to you guys. I'm not arguing about money with people broker than me. I'm not arguing about ideas with people with lesser ideas than me," the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian said before storming out of the meeting.

The video arrived days after Adidas claimed in a statement that their partnership, which started in 2013, was "under review" in the wake of his "White Lives Matter" stunt. In response to the statement, Ye took to Instagram to slam the company, saying, "F**K ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS."