Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 3' Is Happening With James Gunn and Peter Safran

Although Patty Jenkins dropped out of the project in 2022, the Diana Prince depicter says she will be involved in development of the third film with the DC Studios heads.

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Wonder Woman" franchise isn't dead just yet. Gal Gadot has given a glimmer of hope that there will be a new installment in the female superhero movie series despite recent pushback due to Patty Jenkins' exit from the franchise.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian for her new Netflix movie "Heart of Stone", the actress revealed that "Wonder Woman 3" is happening under James Gunn and Peter Safran. "I love portraying Wonder Woman," she said during the interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Israeli-born beauty said she will be involved in the development of the film with Gunn and Safran. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' together," she shared.

During the virtual interview, the 38-year-old was also quizzed about the new Superman movie, which will be directed by Gunn. She said she didn't know who landed the roles in "Superman: Legacy", but knew there were tests taking place.

"I saw that they were testing, doing different screen tests, but I don't know who got it, but it seemed like everyone was super legit and talented and, like, great," Gadot said. "So I'm happy for them. It's such a huge take-on and it's such an exciting beginning to any actor, and I wish whoever it's going to be the best of luck and enjoy the ride."

The future of the "Wonder Woman" franchise was up in the air after Jenkins dropped out of the third film in 2022 amid reports that she clashed with Gunn and Safran, who are tasked with reshaping the DC landscape. Setting the record straight, the "Wonder Woman 1984" helmer insisted that there's no drama whatsoever despite her exit.

"Sigh… I'm not one to talk about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue," she wrote in a lengthy note in December last year. "When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

Gunn responded to Jenkins' tweet by writing, "I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional."

