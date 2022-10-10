 

Elon Musk Blames Communism for Brainwashing Trans Daughter Into Hating Him

The SpaceX founder insists communism is to blame for turning one of his teen children, Vivian, against him after she cut him off her life and changed her last name.

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk believes his teenage daughter Vivian distanced herself from him because she's been taught to despise the wealthy. Opening up about their rocky relationship in a new interview with the Financial Times, the billionaire tech mogul insists his eldest daughter, now 18, thinks he's "evil" because of her schooling.

"It's full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil. It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children]," he told the publication.

It comes four months after the estrangement was made public in court documents which Vivian filed in California as part of her request to legally change her gender from male to female and her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson - taking her mother's maiden name.

In the paperwork, she stated of the Tesla and SpaceX founder, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Vivian and her twin brother Griffin were born during Elon's marriage to first wife Justine Wilson. The former couple are also parents to 16-year-old triplets Kai Musk, Saxon Musk, and Damian Musk. Their eldest son Nevada died of sudden infant death syndrome when he was 10 weeks old.

Elon is also dad to two children with his pop star ex Grimes - a two-year-old son named X AE A-XII, and 22-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl - and over the summer it was reported he had fathered twins with Shivon Zillis, an executive at his Neuralink company.

