 

Cardi B Sets Record Straight After Sparking Ice Spice Collaboration Rumors

The 'I Like It' raptress turns to her social media page to respond to fans' speculation that she will be releasing her official remix to the Bronx raptress' new track after sharing a cryptic post.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is clearing up the air. The New York-based hip-hop artist has set record straight after she sparked rumors that she will release her remix to Ice Spice's "Munch" with a video she posted on her Instagram page.

On Monday, October 10, the 29-year-old raptress turned to Twitter to debunk speculation that she's having an upcoming collaboration with Ice Spice. "I'm not putting that song out by the way," she began, before reminding BardiGang, "You know I don't tease."

Upon learning of her clarification, one fan urged her to "tell us why not then." In response, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker quote-retweeted the question and simply said, "I like it don't love it ….just having fun."

Earlier that day, Cardi had her fans excited after sharing a verse she recorded on Ice Spice's breakout hit, "Munch", hinting at an official remix. "B***H IS DEAD TO ME THEN, AND THEY DEAD TO ME STILL!!!" the wife of Offset wrote in the caption of the post, quoting the lyrics.

Indeed, Ice Spice has been the talk of the Internet since dropping her breakout single, "Munch (Feelin' U)" in August. The quotable chorus, "You thought I was feelin' you? That n***a a munch," has been used all over social media. Cardi herself showed love to Ice Spice, lip-syncing to the track on her way back from court last month.

Days later, Cardi invited Ice Spice to her section to hang out with her and Offset at a club in New York City where they hosted a "Fashion Night Out" celebration. The "Hot S**t" femcee shared a clip from the night on her Instagram Stories, calling Ice Spice "a sweetie."

Cardi also defended Ice Spice against those who suggested the latter's recent success is due to "pretty privilege." Taking to her Instagram account, the "I Like It" femcee penned, "Stop hating MUGlies."

In September last year, Ice Spice said she was "manifesting" to work with Cardi. At the time, the 22-year-old hip-hop artist tweeted, "omg Cardi B just asked me to work wit her ?!" before she said, "manifesting," along with a red heart emoji.

