Blueface and Chrisean Rock Have Steamy Makeout Session in Zeus' 'Crazy in Love' Teaser

Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Fans will get to see Blueface and Chrisean Rock's toxic relationship better on a new Zeus reality TV show. On Sunday, October 9, the network treated fans to the first look at "Chrisean & Blueface: Crazy in Love", which will follow the controversial couple.

The sexy teaser opens with the "Thotiana" rapper and the "lonely" raptress having a steamy makeout session as "I Was Born to Haunt You" by Howling Snake Slayer plays in the background. Elsewhere in the video, the couple is seen showing PDAs on several occasions.

The teaser doesn't only show the beautiful side of the on-and-off couple's tumultuous romance. It also hints at the trouble in paradise in their whirlwind affair as it shares a glimpse of the physical altercation between Blueface and Chrisean's dad in Baltimore.

Sharing the teaser on its official Instagram account, Zeus wrote in the caption, "NEW SHOW ALERT!!!️! It's A love only they can explain!!" It continued writing, "Get ready @chriseanrockbabyy and @bluefasebabyy are taking us on their crazy journey to LOVE!! Stay tuned #ChriseanAndBluefaceCrazyinLove is COMING SOON TO ZEUS!!!!!"

Of the upcoming series, a source previously claimed that it would be "focusing on their relationship and personal life." The insider continued, "There are a lot of misconceptions about their relationship. Fans will see just how vulnerable they are with each other and get a glimpse into their crazy world."

The teaser, meanwhile, arrived weeks after Chrisean hinted at their split. Earlier this month, Chrisean announced she and Blueface had split up following a hotel room fight. "Y'all can have him. ChriseanRock is single," she tweeted.

However, the two further raised people's eyebrows after she shared a raunchy bedroom video on her Instagram Stories featuring her and Blueface. Just when fans thought that they got back together, she tweeted the heartbroken emoji a week later. Chrisean was also caught on camera getting cozy with another woman in a nightclub. The pair kissed while Chrisean grinded on her partner.