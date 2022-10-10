 

Adult Actress Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back in Two Places After Jumping Into Foam Pit at TwitchCon

Adult Actress Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back in Two Places After Jumping Into Foam Pit at TwitchCon
Instagram
Celebrity

In a video shared on Twitter, the Twitch star writhes in pain after leaping into a pit filled with foam blocks to celebrate her win in a foam sword fight with gaming streamer EdyBot.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Who would've guessed that a fun foam pit arena could turn dangerous. Twitch star and adult performer Adriana Chechik has injured her back after falling into a foam pit at TwitchCon in San Diego on Saturday, October 8.

A video that was captured on a livestream and then shared to social media shows the end of a foam sword fight between Adriana and gaming streamer EdyBot. EdyBot can be seen already landing into the pit while Adriana celebrated her win in the face-off by jumping up and down before doing an air split.

Adriana was heard screaming as she landed on what appears to be her tailbone in the pit filled with foam blocks. At first, she's smiling and looked to be OK, but then she said, "I can't get up." Someone off-camera was heard saying, "Are you OK?" to which Adriana responded by shaking her head "no," as she continued to writhe in pain.

  See also...

On Sunday, Adriana gave an update on Twitter to reveal the extent of her injury. "Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support," she tweeted. "When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now."

The foam pit was organized by computer-maker Lenovo and was part of their "Legion by Lenovo" booth at the convention. Others on social media also said they had been injured in the same pit.

Following the incident, the booth was closed. A rep for Lenovo said in a statement to Rolling Stone, "We are aware of the incidents of TwitchCon visitors who sustained injuries in the gladiator game soft foam pit at the Lenovo booth. The area has since been closed for any further use while we work with event organizers to look into the incidents."

You can share this post!

Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise' Re-Enters Chart After His Death

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Have Steamy Makeout Session in Zeus' 'Crazy in Love' Teaser

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Taye Diggs Reveals How Decade-Long Insomnia Battle Affected His Relationship With Son

Taye Diggs Reveals How Decade-Long Insomnia Battle Affected His Relationship With Son

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate