Adult Actress Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back in Two Places After Jumping Into Foam Pit at TwitchCon

In a video shared on Twitter, the Twitch star writhes in pain after leaping into a pit filled with foam blocks to celebrate her win in a foam sword fight with gaming streamer EdyBot.

Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Who would've guessed that a fun foam pit arena could turn dangerous. Twitch star and adult performer Adriana Chechik has injured her back after falling into a foam pit at TwitchCon in San Diego on Saturday, October 8.

A video that was captured on a livestream and then shared to social media shows the end of a foam sword fight between Adriana and gaming streamer EdyBot. EdyBot can be seen already landing into the pit while Adriana celebrated her win in the face-off by jumping up and down before doing an air split.

Adriana was heard screaming as she landed on what appears to be her tailbone in the pit filled with foam blocks. At first, she's smiling and looked to be OK, but then she said, "I can't get up." Someone off-camera was heard saying, "Are you OK?" to which Adriana responded by shaking her head "no," as she continued to writhe in pain.

On Sunday, Adriana gave an update on Twitter to reveal the extent of her injury. "Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support," she tweeted. "When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now."

The foam pit was organized by computer-maker Lenovo and was part of their "Legion by Lenovo" booth at the convention. Others on social media also said they had been injured in the same pit.

Following the incident, the booth was closed. A rep for Lenovo said in a statement to Rolling Stone, "We are aware of the incidents of TwitchCon visitors who sustained injuries in the gladiator game soft foam pit at the Lenovo booth. The area has since been closed for any further use while we work with event organizers to look into the incidents."