Box Office: 'Smile' Has Year's Best Second Weekend Hold as 'Amsterdam' Has a Horror Start

Paramount Pictures/20th Century Studios/Walter Thomson Movie

The psychological film successfully holds on to the throne as it drops just 22 percent from last week, while the star-studded period drama flops on its first weekend.

Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Smile" can keep its creepy smirk as it holds on to the box office throne. The psychological film has successfully maintained its position at the top of the North American chart with an estimated $17.6 million on its second weekend.

"Smile", which opened to a solid $22.6 million last weekend, dropped just 22%. In fact, it marks the year's best second weekend hold and it is among the best ever for a horror film. With a total of $49.9 million domestic tally so far, the Parker Finn-directed movie is running ahead of the year's highest grossing horror movie "The Black Phone", which had $47.4 million after ten days and went on to make $89.9 million domestically.

Overall, it's another lousy weekend for the business as David O. Russell's star-studded period drama "Amsterdam" failed miserably both critically and commercially. The comedy mystery, which boasts such names as Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy and Taylor Swift among its cast, debuts on the third place with an underwhelming $6.5 million.

The movie wasn't loved by critics either as it only received 34% positive reviews from 171 critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences were nicer though as they gave it an average grade of "B" on an A+ to F scale, according to CinemaScore.

"This is a weak opening," says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. "The weekend figure is below average for a crime mystery, and reviews are poor."

Another newcomer, "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" opens at No. 2 with an estimated $11.5 million. The animated movie, adapted from the children's story of the same name, has Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Shawn Mendes among its voice cast.

The film received mixed reviews from critics, while audiences polled by CinemaScore gave it an average grade of "A-". "Family titles have been thin this year; it's an under-served market," Gross weighs in. "But moviegoers are not excited about this crocodile."

Elsewhere in the top five, "The Woman King" falls one spot to No. 4 with an estimated $5.3 million on its fourth weekend. "Don't Worry Darling", meanwhile, plunges to No. 5 with approximately $3.5 million.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Oct. 07-09, 2022):