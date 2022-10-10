'SNL' Mocks Kanye West's 'WLM' T-Shirt Scandal, Gets Slammed Over Try Guys Skit

NBC TV

Hosted by Brendan Gleeson, the new 'Saturday Night Live' episode sees the cast members poking fun at the drama surrounding the comedy YouTubers, who fired Ned Fulmer over his cheating scandal.

Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Saturday Night Live" returned with a new episode on October 8 and it's not surprising to see the cast throwing shade at Kanye West in one of the skits. Hosted by Brendan Gleeson, the episode kicked off in its usual fashion with a cold open which was led by cast member Bowen Yang.

In the cold open, Bowen could be seen playing a host in a game show named "So You Think You Won't Snap". He was joined by four other cast members who acted as the contestants of the game, which required the contestants to keep their cool as Bowen went through a series of news headlines.

At one moment, Devon Walker joined the host onstage. He successfully stayed calm after learning about 401Ks being down 20% and Mars announcing that the orange M&M suffers from anxiety. However, he started losing his cool when Bowen mentioned Ye, who recently made headlines with his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during Paris Fashion Week.

"This week Kanye West called Lizzo fans 'demonic,' " Bowen told Devon, who responded, "OK. Bringing up Kanye. All right." Bowen then mentioned about Ye opening a private school despite claiming that he's never read a book.

All the news about Ye upset Devon so he asked Bowen to change the subject and the latter did. "Last night Tucker Carlson sat down with Kanye West," he teased. "Hey, man, have a heart, come on?!" the contestant pleaded. That prompted Bowen to shift the conversation to the world of fashion "with a photo of Kanye." Devon could not help but snap when the photos of Ye and Candace Owens sporting the WLM T-shirts were shown.

Elsewhere in the episode, "SNL" poked fun at the drama surrounding YouTube comedy group Try Guys. In one sketch, the cast members spoofed the group's viral video in which the remaining members, Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger, emotionally addressed their decision to fire former member Ned Fulmer over his cheating scandal with producer Alexandria Herring.

Framed as an episode of "CNN Today", the skit opened with correspondent Colin O'Doherty, played by the first-time host Brendan, stopping his White House update to deliver breaking news about the Try Guys. "CNN can confirm that the Try Guys have released an official YouTube video clapping back at ex–Try Guy, the wife-guy Try Guy. He disrespected the brand by making out with one of the Food Babies at the Harry Styles concert," he explained. Ego Nwodim's anchorwoman Laura Fields was confused as she responded, "I'm going to be honest, Colin, I don't know what any of that is."

The skit then mocked Try Guys for the group's dramatic response to the cheating controversy. "[Ned] committed the heinous act of having a consensual kiss and not telling us, his friends," Mikey Day's Zach said.

Viewers, however, thought that "SNL" missed the point with the "boring" skit. "I should not care this much but snl doing a try guys bit where they make fun of NOT Ned but the other three for holding him accountable for all his s**t and being hurt by it is so nasty," one person wrote on Twitter, adding, "like pls tell me more abt how funny you think a man cheating on his wife with his employee is."

Another user accused the NBC show's cast of "gaslighting" the Try Guys. A comment also read, "is it just me or is it kinda screwed up that they are making fun of a POWER DYNAMIC of a sexual relationship between a company's founder and one of its employees??"