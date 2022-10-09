 

Paris Hilton Amused by TikToker Claiming He Once 'Robbed' Her

TikTok influencer Greg Brown doubles down on his apology for stealing Paris' sunglasses in the past, but the media personality assures him that she forgives him for what he did and that he can keep the item.

  • Oct 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton was not upset at a man who once "robbed" her. After a TikTok influencer Gregory Brown confessed that he stole her sunglasses, "The Simple Life" alum gave her response through a duet video, but she looked amused instead.

In his original clip, which was soundtracked by an instrumental of Nicki Minaj's hit "Super Freaky Group", Gregory said, "One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton and I hope she never sees this because I could go to jail. The slammer." He added, "I was at an M.I.A. concert. The musician. It was great."

"I was drinking and [makes a smoking gesture]. I left the concert and then a big, black car pulled up and all these people screamed and Paris Hilton got out," the 34-year-old recalled. "Then everyone goes inside, including Paris Hilton. The club was called The Guvernment in Toronto, if you know it."

"And everyone went and did their own thing. They all left. But the car was still there and me and my friend opened the door. There was no one in the car, so we just got in the car," he further recounted. "We were laughing, we were screaming, we were in Paris Hilton's car... Then my friend said, 'Run!' and then I thought the cops were coming, so we ran."

Gregory went on to note, "But my friend was actually screaming with joy because she'd stolen her Christian Dior sunglasses. Sorry Paris." He continued, "We share them in a Sisterhood of the Traveling Paris Hilton's Sunglasses. So yes, I robbed Paris Hilton. I hope that's okay, and please don't put me in jail. You're rich."

Paris was smiling all the time while watching Gregory's clip. While she didn't say anything in her video, she wrote in the caption, "LOL! Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses?"

Greg then replied to Paris' post by doubling down on his apology. "I'M SO SORRY PARIS!!! We can give them back to you!!!! WE HAVE THEM STILL LOLOLOL, you're the sweetest!!!!" In response, the media personality wrote back, "I forgive you and you can keep them! I'm not going to ruin your tradition of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses."

