 

Dwayne Johnson Upset With His 'Black Adam' Costume

Dwayne Johnson Upset With His 'Black Adam' Costume
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The Rock was not happy when finding a padding added to the leotard he will be donning as the DC superhero in the upcoming comic book feature film adaptation.

  • Oct 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was not impressed with the padding added to his "Black Adam" costume. Keen to show off his own physique in the film, the former wrestler who plays the titular character in the upcoming DC Comics movie complained about the padding in a phone call to producer Beau Flynn.

"Dwayne is such a great guy, he's never been angry with me but when we sent the suit to him in Hawaii, he called me up and he's like, 'What the f*** is going on? There's pads in the suit. He's like, 'I work out and kill myself for a year. I want to show my body," he told SFX magazine.

  See also...

The producer was very impressed by the "Jumanji" star's commitment to the role. He said, "Normally your first thing as a producer when a movie like this is coming together would be to say to the star of the film, 'Look, I just hired two trainers for you, you're going to start in the gym, we're going to start doing a diet, it's a six-month regime.' "

"Obviously I didn't have to make those calls to Dwayne. He already has his trainer, he already has a specific diet of 5,000 calores a day, and he trained on this movie for every single day over a year to get this body right..."

"Every detail there is him and that level of commitment is mind-blowing. As a producer, when you get to have that kind of commitment and dedication and passion from an actor... that's the star of the movie."

You can share this post!

Ryan Reynolds Leaves 'Horrifically Mean' Impression on T.J. Miller After Two 'Deadpool' Movies

Charlie Puth Felt Unwanted by Ellen DeGeneres' Record Label After Recording Demo
Related Posts
Aldis Hodge Determined to Convert Non Fans Into Loving Hawkman in 'Black Adam'

Aldis Hodge Determined to Convert Non Fans Into Loving Hawkman in 'Black Adam'

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Offers First Glimpse of the Demonic Villain

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Offers First Glimpse of the Demonic Villain

Pierce Brosnan to Play 'Elder' in 'Black Adam'

Pierce Brosnan to Play 'Elder' in 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Fought to Keep Black Adam Out of 'Shazam!'

Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Fought to Keep Black Adam Out of 'Shazam!'

Most Read
Tom Cruise to Do Spacewalk for New Movie With NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX
Movie

Tom Cruise to Do Spacewalk for New Movie With NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX

James Bond Memorabilia Auctioned for Over $11 Million

James Bond Memorabilia Auctioned for Over $11 Million

Reese Witherspoon Adapting Children's Tale 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'

Reese Witherspoon Adapting Children's Tale 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'

Video Game Adaptation 'Five Nights at Freddy's' Has Found Its Director

Video Game Adaptation 'Five Nights at Freddy's' Has Found Its Director

Check Out the Mesmerizing Mushroom Kingdom in First 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Teaser

Check Out the Mesmerizing Mushroom Kingdom in First 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Teaser

Eva Mendes Clarifies Reports About Acting Retirement

Eva Mendes Clarifies Reports About Acting Retirement

Margot Robbie 'Clung' to 'Amsterdam' Co-Star Due to Fears of 'Unpredictable' David O. Russell

Margot Robbie 'Clung' to 'Amsterdam' Co-Star Due to Fears of 'Unpredictable' David O. Russell

Jacob Batalon 'Not Anticipating' Another Marvel Movie After 'Spider-Man' Trilogy

Jacob Batalon 'Not Anticipating' Another Marvel Movie After 'Spider-Man' Trilogy

Alan Rickman Afraid 'Harry Potter' Fans Would Burn His House During His Time as Snape

Alan Rickman Afraid 'Harry Potter' Fans Would Burn His House During His Time as Snape

Harry Styles Devastated as He Won't Be Able to Attend 'My Policeman' Premiere

Harry Styles Devastated as He Won't Be Able to Attend 'My Policeman' Premiere

Jared Leto Tapped for Karl Lagerfeld Biopic

Jared Leto Tapped for Karl Lagerfeld Biopic

Billy Eichner Blames Homophobia for Low Box-Office Takings of His Gay Romcom 'Bros'

Billy Eichner Blames Homophobia for Low Box-Office Takings of His Gay Romcom 'Bros'

M. Night Shyamalan Extends Deal With Universal, Books New Thriller for 2024 Release

M. Night Shyamalan Extends Deal With Universal, Books New Thriller for 2024 Release