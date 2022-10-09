 

Charlie Puth Felt Unwanted by Ellen DeGeneres' Record Label After Recording Demo

While his experience with Ellen's label is different from Greyson Chance's, the 'Attention' singer did have some issues with the now-defunct record company.

AceShowbiz - Charlie Puth felt like he was cast aside by Ellen DeGeneres' record label. Signed with eleveneleven in 2011, the 30-year-old singer claimed everyone "just disappeared" after he recorded a demo for the company and he received no feedback although he insisted no one person in particular was to blame.

"We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson," Charlie told Rolling Stone Now when speaking after Greyson Chance recently claimed Ellen was "manipulative," "blatantly opportunistic," and "way too controlling" after she signed him to her now-defunct label.

"But I do agree with him that no one was present, certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP. Not putting any blame on one person, but from a collective… All the people that were in that room, they just disappeared. I didn't hear from anybody."

The "Attention" singer admitted he has never discussed the situation with the talk show host and has no problem with her personally. He said, "People describe Ellen as rude. I've never experienced that. Maybe she likes me."

And Charlie isn't too upset that his early songs never saw the light of day because he was so inexperienced. He said, "I don't know how good they are."

Greyson shot to fame after he appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when he was just 12 years old and had gone viral for a performance of Lady Gaga's "Pararazzi" at his school. Last month, he slammed Ellen and insisted his experiences with her were not what they had seemed.

He said in a TikTok video "You know, I've been wanting to tell this story now for multiple years and was repeatedly told not to but the truth is, what you saw on TV and what was pitched out to the mainstream just wasn't what was happening behind the scenes."

Among his complaints, Greyson claimed Ellen made him reshoot videos if she didn't personally like them, he was never allowed to wear leather because of the "Finding Dory" star's then-commitment to veganism and accused the former talk show host of being so controlling that she would go through his clothing rack and berate stylists for their choices.

However, a source insisted that Ellen went "above and beyond" for the aspiring starlet and he never had any complaints at the time.

The insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Ellen and the team went above and beyond and sometimes careers just don't take off. Chance did not make any complains during that time and continued to appear on the show to launch his new projects. He has taken this time as he is launching an album to go after Ellen with opportunistic claims."

