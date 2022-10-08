 

Billy Eichner Blames Homophobia for Low Box-Office Takings of His Gay Romcom 'Bros'

Billy Eichner Blames Homophobia for Low Box-Office Takings of His Gay Romcom 'Bros'
Universal Pictures
Movie

The former 'Parks and Recreation' actor insists prejudice against gay people played a part in the underwhelming box-office performance of his same-sex movie.

  • Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Billy Eichner claims homophobia was to blame for the flop of his gay romcom "Bros". The actor insisted that it was one of the factors for the surprise flop although he deleted tweets in which he referenced homophobia as a reason for "Bros" low box-office takings on its opening weekend.

"Homophobia is a bigger problem than as it pertains to this silly rom-com we made, you know what I mean? But do I think it's a factor? Yes. I think in certain parts of the country, it probably was a factor," Billy said when speaking at the New Yorker Festival.

However, he admitted that there were other issues too, including the wide theatrical release and the marketing of the movie. He said, "There's a lot of factors to it. To open this movie, in this many theatres, a rom-com in 2022 - there are rom-coms with mega-stars, which struggle at the box office, and a lot of the biggest comedy stars are taking their movies to streaming."

  See also...

"And for good reason. That seems to be where people want to watch these movies. I still love seeing these movies in the theatre. I grew up going to see all these romantic comedies at the movies with my parents. It was a bold swing to open this movie in this many movie theatres without big movie stars."

He added about the marketing, "I think what we were doing is trying to find every which way to try to motivate people because the odds were so stacked against us for so many reasons."

"It's just funny, you know, life is absurd. It's just a rom-com. We wanted to make a Nora Ephron movie about horny gay guys, and it's inspired a lot of thinkpieces and op-eds. I didn't know people were so interested in me. I love the movie, and I just hope more and more people keep discovering it."

You can share this post!

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Kanye Felt 'Betrayed' by Virgil Abloh, 'Hurt' When Louis Vuitton Ditched Him and Hired Late Designer
Related Posts
Box Office: Billy Eichner Blames Homophobia for 'Bros' Disappointing' Results

Box Office: Billy Eichner Blames Homophobia for 'Bros' Disappointing' Results

Billy Eichner Describes Stars of New Gay Romcom as Dream Cast

Billy Eichner Describes Stars of New Gay Romcom as Dream Cast

Billy Eichner Over the Moon to Announce He Pens and Stars in First Major Gay Rom-Com

Billy Eichner Over the Moon to Announce He Pens and Stars in First Major Gay Rom-Com

Most Read
Oscars Voters Are Divided on Whether to Nominate Will Smith After 'Slapgate' Scandal
Movie

Oscars Voters Are Divided on Whether to Nominate Will Smith After 'Slapgate' Scandal

Christian Bale Confirms Feud Between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on Set of 'American Hustle'

Christian Bale Confirms Feud Between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on Set of 'American Hustle'

Keanu Reeves Contemplates Helming Movie Adaptation of His Comic Book 'BRZRKR'

Keanu Reeves Contemplates Helming Movie Adaptation of His Comic Book 'BRZRKR'

'Rust' to Resume Production With Alec Baldwin After Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family

'Rust' to Resume Production With Alec Baldwin After Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family

Christian Bale Owes Choosy Leonardo DiCaprio for His Career

Christian Bale Owes Choosy Leonardo DiCaprio for His Career

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Reese Witherspoon Adapting Children's Tale 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'

Reese Witherspoon Adapting Children's Tale 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'

James Bond Memorabilia Auctioned for Over $11 Million

James Bond Memorabilia Auctioned for Over $11 Million

Check Out the Mesmerizing Mushroom Kingdom in First 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Teaser

Check Out the Mesmerizing Mushroom Kingdom in First 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Teaser

Video Game Adaptation 'Five Nights at Freddy's' Has Found Its Director

Video Game Adaptation 'Five Nights at Freddy's' Has Found Its Director

Tom Cruise to Do Spacewalk for New Movie With NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX

Tom Cruise to Do Spacewalk for New Movie With NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX

Margot Robbie 'Clung' to 'Amsterdam' Co-Star Due to Fears of 'Unpredictable' David O. Russell

Margot Robbie 'Clung' to 'Amsterdam' Co-Star Due to Fears of 'Unpredictable' David O. Russell

Jared Leto Tapped for Karl Lagerfeld Biopic

Jared Leto Tapped for Karl Lagerfeld Biopic