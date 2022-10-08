Kanye Felt 'Betrayed' by Virgil Abloh, 'Hurt' When Louis Vuitton Ditched Him and Hired Late Designer

Revolt/Instagram Celebrity

Kanye West admits he was 'hurt' when Louis Vuitton appointed his former protege as an artistic designer after his deal with the fashion house fell apart.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West envied Virgil Abloh, 41, who was men's artistic director of Louis Vuitton and Kanye's one-time protege. Although the rapper hated the designs made by Virgil who passed away in 2021 at the age of 41, Kanye has revealed that he admired and was jealous of Virgil's career.

"No one knows I'd been offered the deal by Bernard Arnault [Chief Executive Officer of LVMH]. No one knows the deal was pulled. I used to call myself the 'Louis Vuitton Don.' Three months after that, they dropped the deal. [Virgil's appointment made me feel] a lot of pain and jealousy," Kanye told French outlet Clique TV.

Kanye also shared screenshots of messages between himself and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory on Instagram, where Tremaine berated Kanye for how he treated Virgil during the final months of his life as he secretly battled cardiac angiosarcoma.

Kanye wrote, "Good to hear from you b****. I hated Virgil's designs and you did to. If you loved his designs so much why you and Luka not wearing it head to toe. Christine told me he didn't have cancer and I believed her. People don't tell me things (sic)."

Tremaine replied, "I told you he had cancer. You are so full of s***." Kanye said, "Virgil never said anything to me himself. I spent the most time of my life with my mom. 2nd most time with Kim [Kanye's ex wife Kim Kardashian]. 3rd most with Virgil. I only hired you because LVMH took Virgil. And I love the way you dress and I miss you (sic)."

Tremaine argued back, saying, "Told you I see you flying everywhere on but Chicago to check in on him. No you fired Virgil. Virgil worked himself for years before the Louie job, you and know one else destroyed your (sic)."

Kanye then admitted he had been jealous of Virgil but he insisted he loved the late designer. He said, "I've made mistakes. I scream at Virgil, I felt betrayed and lied to by Virgil. I felt he gave Drake the green diamond watch just to f*** with me. But I love Virgil too and I miss him and I miss my family."

"I also wanted to say I'm sorry to Shannon [Virgil's wife] for taking most of her husband's time from her and they kids. And thank you for letting me be around this amazing human for so long. My life is forever changed by Virgil just as his was forever changed by mine... I loved him as my friend and brother. He loved me."