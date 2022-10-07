 

Taye Diggs Reveals How Decade-Long Insomnia Battle Affected His Relationship With Son

Taye Diggs Reveals How Decade-Long Insomnia Battle Affected His Relationship With Son
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Murder in the First' actor has been suffering from sleep disorder for more than a decade and it has impacted his work and relationship with his family.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Taye Diggs has been struggling with insomnia for 13 years. Revealing the sleep disorder started after his son Walker - with ex-wife Idina Menzel - was born, the 51-year-old actor explained it plunged him into a vicious circle of anxiety and restless nights which affected his work as he attempted to use alcohol in the evenings to help him nod off and energy drinks during the day to keep him alert.

"This insomnia started when Walker was born. He wouldn't sleep all the way through the night, so I wouldn't know how many hours I would be awake, and then I'd have to work the next morning," he explained when speaking on the "PEOPLE Every Day" podcast.

"I wouldn't know how many hours of sleep I would get and it would affect my work. I'd get anxious and it created a cycle and I never really got over it."

  See also...

Taye went on to reveal his attempts to overcome the insomnia just made it worse, adding, "I'd try to do whatever I needed to do to stay awake during the day and, and try to fall asleep and stay asleep, you know, whether that meant more wine in the evenings or more energy drinks and Red Bulls during the day. I always found little hacks that would kind of get me through."

It went on for more than a decade before Taye's 13-year-old son persuaded him to seek help from a doctor. Taye explained, "It wasn't until just recently that my son took me aside and said, 'What's going on? You have work and then it's time for us to hang out and you're not really there.' And that bothered me. So I finally checked out a doctor."

He was prescribed medication to help with the insomnia and Taye has no regrets about finally seeking help. The actor added, "It's okay to ask for help because once I did, I was given some options."

"I was waking up between two and five every single day and it was affecting everything, mostly my time with my son. So I took it (the medication) and gave it a couple of days, and so far so good. My kid can see a difference in how involved I am with him."

You can share this post!

Kanye West Insists 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Is 'Funny' Despite Ongoing Backlash

Olivia Culpo Felt Like 'Less Than Human' Due to 'Horrible Things' Done by Her Ex
Related Posts
Taye Diggs Gushes About Being 'Really Lucky' to Have Apryl Jones as His Girlfriend

Taye Diggs Gushes About Being 'Really Lucky' to Have Apryl Jones as His Girlfriend

Taye Diggs Dodges Commitment Questions About Apryl Jones

Taye Diggs Dodges Commitment Questions About Apryl Jones

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Spark Dating Rumors After Night Out in Los Angeles

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Spark Dating Rumors After Night Out in Los Angeles

Taye Diggs Goes on Rant Against 'Spoiled' White People, but Gets Called Out

Taye Diggs Goes on Rant Against 'Spoiled' White People, but Gets Called Out

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding

Fans Blame Chloe Bailey's Sultry Persona for Estranged Relationship With Her Parents

Fans Blame Chloe Bailey's Sultry Persona for Estranged Relationship With Her Parents

Tia Mowry Confirms Split From Husband Cory Hardrict After Divorce Filing

Tia Mowry Confirms Split From Husband Cory Hardrict After Divorce Filing