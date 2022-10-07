 

James Bond Memorabilia Auctioned for Over $11 Million

James Bond Memorabilia Auctioned for Over $11 Million
Instagram
Movie

The London auction, part of the 60th anniversary of the 007 franchise, include a 'Casino Royale' script and Tom Ford suits previously donned by Daniel Craig.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - James Bond memorabilia has sold for a record £11 million. The items included a complete set of works by 007 writer Ian Fleming, sold for £81,900, and a "Casino Royale" script for £69,300.

On Wednesday, October 5, they went under the hammer in the second part of a charity sale held by Christie's auction house in London. The sales amassed a total of £770,994 from the 36 lots on sale.

When combined with four previous 007 auctions to mark the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, the Bond memorabilia sold by the auction house is a combined £11,687,019. All proceeds will benefit 45 charities.

The complete set of Ian Fleming works was expected to sell for £5,000 but completely surpassed expectations. Other top selling items included a Tom Ford suit worn by Daniel Craig in 2012's "Skyfall" and another Tom Ford outfit the veteran 007 actor worn in 2015's "Spectre".

  See also...

An auction held to celebrate 50 years of James Bond in 2012 raised a total of £1,641,350, and in 2014 a 24-karat gold-plated third scale replica of the spy's Aston Martin DB5 was sold for £136,800 in 2014. The previous Christie's auctions have seen sales of 007's Aston Martin DB5 selling for nearly £3 million.

It comes as the hunt for the next Bond actor continues. The next person to play James Bond should be in his 30s, according to the films' producer. It means previous hot favourites for the role including Idris Elba, 50, Tom Hardy, 45, and Tom Hiddleston, 41, would be out of the running.

Bond producer Michael G. Wilson, 80, said, "We've tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualise it doesn't work. Remember, Bond's already a veteran. He's had some experience. He's a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He's probably been in the SAS or something."

"He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That's why it works for a thirtysomething."

You can share this post!

Lily-Rose Depp Gets Raunchy in New Trailer for 'The Idol'

LeBron James Hails Son Bronny as 'Young King' in Sweet Birthday Tribute
Related Posts
Lashana Lynch Will Return to Next James Bond Film Only If the Story Makes Her Heart 'Sing'

Lashana Lynch Will Return to Next James Bond Film Only If the Story Makes Her Heart 'Sing'

James Bond Producers Want 'Thirty-Something' Star as Daniel Craig's Successor

James Bond Producers Want 'Thirty-Something' Star as Daniel Craig's Successor

James Bond Producers to Take Franchise to Different Direction After Daniel Craig's Exit

James Bond Producers to Take Franchise to Different Direction After Daniel Craig's Exit

Pierce Brosnan Not Interested in Who Next James Bond Is

Pierce Brosnan Not Interested in Who Next James Bond Is

Most Read
Meghan Markle Slams 'Austin Powers' and 'Kill Bill' for Promoting Racial Stereotyping of Asian
Movie

Meghan Markle Slams 'Austin Powers' and 'Kill Bill' for Promoting Racial Stereotyping of Asian

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Nuptials Turn Into Nightmare in First 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Nuptials Turn Into Nightmare in First 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

'Black Panther' Helmer So Grief-Stricken by Chadwick Boseman's Death That He Almost Quit Directing

'Black Panther' Helmer So Grief-Stricken by Chadwick Boseman's Death That He Almost Quit Directing

'Scooby-Doo' Fans React to Gay Velma in New Movie

'Scooby-Doo' Fans React to Gay Velma in New Movie

Elizabeth Olsen Calls Marvel Movies 'Silly' and Recalls Embarrassment Filming Vision Death Scene

Elizabeth Olsen Calls Marvel Movies 'Silly' and Recalls Embarrassment Filming Vision Death Scene

Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'

Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Oscars Voters Are Divided on Whether to Nominate Will Smith After 'Slapgate' Scandal

Oscars Voters Are Divided on Whether to Nominate Will Smith After 'Slapgate' Scandal

Christian Bale Confirms Feud Between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on Set of 'American Hustle'

Christian Bale Confirms Feud Between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on Set of 'American Hustle'

'Rust' to Resume Production With Alec Baldwin After Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family

'Rust' to Resume Production With Alec Baldwin After Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family

Keanu Reeves Contemplates Helming Movie Adaptation of His Comic Book 'BRZRKR'

Keanu Reeves Contemplates Helming Movie Adaptation of His Comic Book 'BRZRKR'

Christian Bale Owes Choosy Leonardo DiCaprio for His Career

Christian Bale Owes Choosy Leonardo DiCaprio for His Career

Reese Witherspoon Adapting Children's Tale 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'

Reese Witherspoon Adapting Children's Tale 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'