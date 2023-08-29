'The Idol' Canceled by HBO After One Shortened Season

HBO TV

The network announces that the controversy-ridden TV series, which stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp among others, has been canceled after just one shortened season.

Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - It's time to bid farewell to "The Idol". On Monday, August 28, HBO announced that the controversial series, which hailed from "Euphoria" creator and director Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Reza Fahim, has been canceled after just one season.

A spokesperson for HBO said in a statement, " 'The Idol' was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response." It continued, "After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work."

Fans were not surprised by the network's decision to pull the plug on the series considering the poor reviews from viewers. "The Idol cancelation is probably the first time I haven't seen ANYONE get mad at a show being canceled 'too soon,' " an X user wrote in the wake of the cancellation. "How can The Idol be cancelled already? I feel like I just started not watching it," another added.

According to PEOPLE, the decision to cancel the series was made very recently. The show's creators and producers allegedly did not have a set storyline for a multi-season arc, though they had options to continue the story after the show's first season.

The first season concluded on July 2 after five episodes, shortened from the originally planned six-episode run. The series drew backlash from viewers even before its debut with people criticizing its nudity and calling it a "sexual torture porn." In March, a Rolling Stone report accused the show of a toxic set, though some stars shut down the allegations.

"The Idol" centers on Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who is determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America after a nervous breakdown derailed her last tour. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Her romantic awakening may take her to glorious new heights, or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul instead.

Also starring on the show is Troye Sivan, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Jennie Ruby Jane, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.

You can share this post!