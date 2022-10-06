Candiace Dillard and Porsha Williams Reportedly Get Into Intense Fight in 'RHUGT' Season 3

Instagram TV

According to a new report, the 'Real Housewives of Potomac' alum and the former 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star get into an intense argument during filming for the upcoming installment of the Bravo show.

Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Candiace Dillard and Porsha Williams's feud intensifies while filming the third season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip". According to a new report, "The Real Housewives of Potomac" alum and the former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star got into an intense argument during filming for the upcoming installment of the Bravo show.

Fan account Bravo Beez claimed in a tweet on Tuesday, October 4, "Breaking: Candiace & Porsha reportedly got into an 'all out brawl' while filming the third season of #RHUGT!" The tweet unsurprisingly blew up as both stars have histories of getting into a physical altercation with their co-star on their respective shows.

Fans had mixed reactions to the claims. Feeling excited to see how things will play out on the show, one person said, "Guess ima have to watch." Another user already predicted who would win the fight, saying, "If it was a battle of words and wit, Candiace cleared. A physical battle, I'm sure Porsha Mayweather was a knockout."

The fan account, however, clarified in a follow-up tweet that it never claimed that the two stars had a physical fight. "To appease the users that continue to ransack my tweets, let me be clear that this report is NOT saying a physical altercation took place," it explained. "Oxford Dictionary defines a brawl as being an intense fight or quarrel. They also define quarrel as a disagreement. Hope this helps."

A fan account claimed Candiace Dillard and Porsha Williams had a brawl on 'RHUGT' season 3.

Surely, fans were not impressed as one accused the account of clickbaiting. "You know damn well what brawl means on the streets, which is why you used it to catch our attention. Stop it," another user commented.

Slamming the account for the misleading tweet, one other said, "No. Your explanation is unacceptable because of you know Porsha and Candiace have a history of physical altercations with their costars. Do better." Another comment read, "Can't wait til we see that this never happened so yall can stop believing this s**ty page."

Meanwhile, Candiace teased about having an "interesting time" with Porsha in the upcoming season of "RHUGT". "You will be surprised, that in good ways and bad ways. It was a very interesting time with Porsha. I don't wanna give anything away, but it was a very interesting time with Porsha," Candiace revealed during her interview with JaysRealityBlog. "She is something else. But so am I."

Porsha and Candiace's beef started as Candiace believed that Porsha lied in defense of fellow "Potomac" housewife Monique Samuels, with whom Candiace exchanged blows in season 5 of "RHOP". "I don't know Porsha, I've never met her, I know her through the television like everyone else," Candiace said on podcast "Behind the Velvet Rope" with David Yontef back in 2020.

"And I never had an issue prior to being sent a clip of her on 'Chat Room' with my castmate Gizelle, lying and spreading false information - damning, defaming information - about me and alleging I was trying to sue Monique to secure a down payment on my home," she continued.