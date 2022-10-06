 

Diddy Denies Stealing Money From 'Fake Pastor' Mase

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
When speaking about his rift with his former artist on 'The Breakfast Club', the 52-year-old Bad Boy Records founder alleges that the 'Feel So Good' spitter owes him $3 million.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has addressed his beef with Mase. Denying that he stole money from his former artist, the Bad Boy Records founder called the "Feel So Good" rapper a "fake pastor."

The 52-year-old shared his side of the story when appearing on "The Breakfast Club". He said, "If you think that I'm a scumbag that would ever steal anything, my name is Diddy, Sean Combs. I never took nothin' from nobody a day in my life. All I've ever given is opportunity and more money than a person was making."

Diddy insisted that he has never stolen anything from his artists. Co-host Charlamagne tha God later asked the hip-hop mogul how that narrative circulated with "so many different people."

The record executive believes that it happened because some artists "get to a certain point and the money is running low." He then noted, "[They] run this hustle to try to find somebody to blame."

"I have all my receipts, and so we are gonna do a special," the New York native continued. "A retrospective with all the artists and we're gonna get this narrative cleared. Just in general, you know, the Mase thing, I did one album with Mase! One album!"

"How much money do you think I owe this guy. One album? And then he became a fake pastor? And went and conned people? And then y'all gon' let him throw dirt on the god's name?" Diddy argued. He eventually revealed that Mase owes him $3 million instead.

Diddy's interview has seemingly caught the attention of Mase. Sharing an audio clip on Instagram, the latter insinuated that he rejected an offer for a public, on-stage apology in an effort to promote Diddy's single. In the caption, he penned, "He just [angry emojis] I did not want him to come on stage with me to give his fake apology. You're high chill out! I'M GOOD LOVE."

