King Charles Rumored to Be Crowned in 'Smaller, Shorter' Ceremony on June 3

The royal ceremony where the new British monarch will be formally crowned is allegedly set for June 3, 2023 and will be less expensive than Queen Elizabeth's coronation.

Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - King Charles is allegedly scheduled be crowned on June 3 next year. The royal ceremony would be nearly 70 years to the day after his mother Queen Elizabeth's coronation, which was held on June 2, 1953, when she was aged 25.

According to Bloomberg, unnamed royal officials are aiming for June 3 for Charles to be crowned, and are in discussions about which days will be made national holidays to mark the occasion. While official announcement of the date for Charles' coronation is yet to be made, but one is expected shortly.

Bloomberg said on Wednesday, October 5 about the apparent June 3 plan, "Speaking on condition of anonymity before a public announcement, the government officials said plans are converging on that Saturday near the start of the summer although discussions over which other days will become official holidays are still going on. Buckingham Palace declined to comment."

It is likely Friday, June 2 would be made a bank holiday to mark Charles, 73, being crowned, if his coronation goes ahead on June 3. The late Queen, who died on September 8 aged 96 at her home in Balmoral, was crowned 16 months after she became monarch, though the official ceremony is usually held within a year of a royal's accession to the throne.

Charles' 74th birthday is on November, and he will be the oldest British monarch to be crowned, topping the record set by King William IV who was aged 64 when he took the crown in 1830.

It has been reported he is intent on having a less expensive, smaller and shorter coronation due to the cost of living crisis plaguing Britain. He is also said to want his publicly-funded ceremony to become a marker of his mission to create a more financially viable royal family.

The Queen's iconic coronation, which will have taken place 70 years ago by 2023, cost £1.57 million - the equivalent of £46 million today. A royal source previously told the Daily Telegraph about Charles' coronation plans, "It will be shorter, sooner, smaller, less expensive and more representative of different community groups and faiths."

The new king's vows are expected to be kept the same as the Queen's, but it is thought fewer guests will be invited and may be limited to 2,000. Fewer members of the royal family and global dignitaries may also attend, and the time of the ceremony, which ran to three hours when Queen Elizabeth was crowned, is likely to scaled back, partly due to Charles' age.

More than 8,000 guests representing 129 nations travelled to Westminster Abbey for the Queen's coronation, which was so full VIPs were forced to sit on makeshift benches.