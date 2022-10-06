Reese Witherspoon Insists She and Daughter Ava Do Not Look Alike

Instagram Celebrity

Despite people often commenting that they look like twins, the 'Legally Blonde' star doesn't see the resemblance between herself and her oldest child, who just celebrated her 23rd birthday.

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon insists she doesn't resemble her daughter. A mother to Ava Elizabeth, 23, with her ex-partner Ryan Phillippe, the 46-year-old actress claims the two do not look alike when she was shown a photo of the two together during an appearance on "Today" show.

"Wait, y'all are twins!" host Jenna Bush Hager said, but Reese responded, "She and I don't see it that much!"

The "Legally Blonde" star - who is also mother to Deacon, 18, with "Cruel Intentions" actor Ryan, 48, as well as 10-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth - also explained that parenthood is about "managing" children when they are small but as children age, they rely more on "emotional support" as she reflected on the age span of her brood.

Speaking on "The Today Show with Hoda and Jenna", she added, "You establish a different relationship. First of all, you're managing them a lot when they're little and it's very physical. And then it's more emotional support."

"And suggestions, not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older. But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children too. And give them respect and space to become who they are, not who you want them to be."

Back in June, the "Sweet Home Alabama" actress took to social media upon the 23rd birthday of her daughter and exclaimed that getting to watch her grow into an "amazing woman" was the "best gift ever."

She wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava!! Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift. Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much."