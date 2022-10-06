 

Reese Witherspoon Insists She and Daughter Ava Do Not Look Alike

Reese Witherspoon Insists She and Daughter Ava Do Not Look Alike
Instagram
Celebrity

Despite people often commenting that they look like twins, the 'Legally Blonde' star doesn't see the resemblance between herself and her oldest child, who just celebrated her 23rd birthday.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon insists she doesn't resemble her daughter. A mother to Ava Elizabeth, 23, with her ex-partner Ryan Phillippe, the 46-year-old actress claims the two do not look alike when she was shown a photo of the two together during an appearance on "Today" show.

"Wait, y'all are twins!" host Jenna Bush Hager said, but Reese responded, "She and I don't see it that much!"

The "Legally Blonde" star - who is also mother to Deacon, 18, with "Cruel Intentions" actor Ryan, 48, as well as 10-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth - also explained that parenthood is about "managing" children when they are small but as children age, they rely more on "emotional support" as she reflected on the age span of her brood.

  See also...

Speaking on "The Today Show with Hoda and Jenna", she added, "You establish a different relationship. First of all, you're managing them a lot when they're little and it's very physical. And then it's more emotional support."

"And suggestions, not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older. But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children too. And give them respect and space to become who they are, not who you want them to be."

Back in June, the "Sweet Home Alabama" actress took to social media upon the 23rd birthday of her daughter and exclaimed that getting to watch her grow into an "amazing woman" was the "best gift ever."

She wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava!! Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift. Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much."

You can share this post!

King Charles Rumored to Be Crowned in 'Smaller, Shorter' Ceremony on June 3

Wynonna Judd Finds 'No Answers' as to Why Mom Naomi Committed Suicide
Related Posts
Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Campbell, Diane Keaton Send Love to Jane Fonda After 3rd Cancer Diagnosis

Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Campbell, Diane Keaton Send Love to Jane Fonda After 3rd Cancer Diagnosis

Reese Witherspoon Applauds 'The Morning Show' for Exposing Truth for Women in Media

Reese Witherspoon Applauds 'The Morning Show' for Exposing Truth for Women in Media

Reese Witherspoon Enjoys Nashville Soccer Club Game With Her Family After Joining Ownership Group

Reese Witherspoon Enjoys Nashville Soccer Club Game With Her Family After Joining Ownership Group

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Threatens to Block 'Bigoted' Trolls After Discussing Her Sexuality

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Threatens to Block 'Bigoted' Trolls After Discussing Her Sexuality

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party