Roger Waters Says He's Put on 'Kill List' for Criticizing Russia-Ukraine War

The 79-year-old Pink Floyd co-founder thinks he has become a wanted man for being outspoken about the conflict between Russia and its neighboring country Ukraine.

Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Roger Waters believes he's become a wanted man since Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. As he's been outspoken about the ongoing war in eastern Europe, the 79-year-old musician suspects he's been put on a "kill list" in Ukraine.

"I'm on a kill list that is supported by the Ukrainian government. I'm on the f****** list, and they've killed people recently … But when they kill you, they write 'liquidated' across your picture. Well, I'm one of those f****** pictures," he said.

Roger even suggested that people within Ukraine are trying to discredit him online. He said, "When I read stuff, which I have done in blogs and things, criticising me for my … I always go and look and see where it came from. And it's amazing how often when I've done the hunt and hunted it down, it is da, da, da.ukraine.org."

Roger thinks Russia's President actually spent two decades trying to "avoid" a conflict with Ukraine. But he claims that Putin was ultimately "encouraged" to launch an invasion because of the attitude of the NATO countries.

The Pink Floyd co-founder told Rolling Stone magazine, "Russia should not have been encouraged to invade the Ukraine after they tried for 20 years to avoid it by suggesting diplomatic measures to Western governments."

Last month, Roger penned an open letter to Putin, calling for an end to the "heinous war" in Ukraine. The musician was also critical of the US and other NATO nations, accusing them of invading "other sovereign countries at the drop of a hat."

He wrote in his letter, "I know, I know, the USA and NATO invade other sovereign countries at the drop of a hat, or for a few barrels of oil, but that doesn't mean you should, your invasion of Ukraine took me completely by surprise, it was a heinous war of aggression, provoked or not."