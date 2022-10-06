 

Kourtney Says She's Pressured to Have IVF, Slams 'The Kardashians' Producers Over Her Storyline

Kourtney Kardashian says she was 'pushed' into having fertility treatment and criticizes TV producers for focusing on Scott Disick's reaction instead of her 'fairy tale' engagement.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian felt pressured to have IVF treatment. While she is keen to have a baby with husband Travis Barker, the 43-year-old star is now feeling much more philosophical about the situation than she once was.

"I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel - truly - like if it's meant to be, It'll happen," shared Kourtney - who already has Mason, 12, Penelope, ten, and Reign, seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The brunette beauty and Travis, 46, are "done with IVF" for the time being. Kourtney also suggested that she was previously pressured into trying the treatment, which helps people dealing with fertility issues. She said, "I felt like we kind of got pushed into doing IVF."

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot earlier this year. But the reality star was disappointed by how their romance was overshadowed by Scott's reaction to their engagement on "The Kardashians".

Kourtney - who split from Scott in 2015 - told the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast "I was upset that they chose to take my fairy tale and like include that part of it. It just bothered me, like, these people that, you know, [are on the] production [team] are, like, making the choice of what my story is."

Kourtney understands why TV bosses might choose to focus on Scott's reaction. But she was still "bothered" by how it was portrayed on screen.

She said, "I think it just bothered me because I felt like this is my fairy tale. Yeah. And I was like, ‘Why can't we show the happy, the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on this?' And I get it's TV and blah, blah, blah. To me, I was not having it. I was like, 'You wouldn't do this to anyone else.' "

