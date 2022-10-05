Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Instagram Movie

The former 'Desperate Housewives' actress is set to share screen with George Lopez in the upcoming feature film adaptation of the best-selling children's book.

AceShowbiz - Eva Longoria has been signed on for a new adaptation of "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day". The "Desperate Housewives" actress has been tapped alongside George Lopez in the Latino-centric take on the best-selling children's book by Judith Viorst.

Produced by Shawn Levy's 21 Laps and The Jim Henson Company, the feature that is set to directed by Marvin Lemus and released on Disney+. The new film revolves around a Mexican American family who have recently lost their connection to each other and their roots as they set off on an epic road trip that goes hilariously wrong.

Eva will play a travel writer who has lost the passion for her job while Lopez has been cast as the family's grandfather, a tough biker. Matt Lopez has written the script for the movie which will begin production in New Mexico in the spring.

Eva is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on "Desperate Housewives" and described her experience on the hit TV show as her "film school." The 47-year-old star said, "I absorbed and learnt everything from every director and producer. I was just a sponge."

"People think I’m an actor turned director, but I think I was always a producer-director. I was always more interested in what was happening behind the scenes and in having total control of the final product. I just thought how powerless we are as actors on set."

Longoria made her directorial debut on the film "Flamin' Hot" and feels at home behind the camera as she is "bossy by nature." She said, "I'm bossy by nature. I love telling people what to do and I'm really good at it."