 

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake
Instagram
Movie

The former 'Desperate Housewives' actress is set to share screen with George Lopez in the upcoming feature film adaptation of the best-selling children's book.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Eva Longoria has been signed on for a new adaptation of "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day". The "Desperate Housewives" actress has been tapped alongside George Lopez in the Latino-centric take on the best-selling children's book by Judith Viorst.

Produced by Shawn Levy's 21 Laps and The Jim Henson Company, the feature that is set to directed by Marvin Lemus and released on Disney+. The new film revolves around a Mexican American family who have recently lost their connection to each other and their roots as they set off on an epic road trip that goes hilariously wrong.

Eva will play a travel writer who has lost the passion for her job while Lopez has been cast as the family's grandfather, a tough biker. Matt Lopez has written the script for the movie which will begin production in New Mexico in the spring.

  See also...

Eva is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on "Desperate Housewives" and described her experience on the hit TV show as her "film school." The 47-year-old star said, "I absorbed and learnt everything from every director and producer. I was just a sponge."

"People think I’m an actor turned director, but I think I was always a producer-director. I was always more interested in what was happening behind the scenes and in having total control of the final product. I just thought how powerless we are as actors on set."

Longoria made her directorial debut on the film "Flamin' Hot" and feels at home behind the camera as she is "bossy by nature." She said, "I'm bossy by nature. I love telling people what to do and I'm really good at it."

You can share this post!

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Elon Musk Preparing to Complete $44 Billion Deal to Take Over Twitter

Most Read
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Introduces Ironheart and Unveils New Panther Costume
Movie

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Introduces Ironheart and Unveils New Panther Costume

Lashana Lynch Will Return to Next James Bond Film Only If the Story Makes Her Heart 'Sing'

Lashana Lynch Will Return to Next James Bond Film Only If the Story Makes Her Heart 'Sing'

Meghan Markle Slams 'Austin Powers' and 'Kill Bill' for Promoting Racial Stereotyping of Asian

Meghan Markle Slams 'Austin Powers' and 'Kill Bill' for Promoting Racial Stereotyping of Asian

H.E.R. Keen to Add 'Fresh Twist' to Her Role as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

H.E.R. Keen to Add 'Fresh Twist' to Her Role as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Nuptials Turn Into Nightmare in First 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Nuptials Turn Into Nightmare in First 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

'Black Panther' Helmer So Grief-Stricken by Chadwick Boseman's Death That He Almost Quit Directing

'Black Panther' Helmer So Grief-Stricken by Chadwick Boseman's Death That He Almost Quit Directing

'Scooby-Doo' Fans React to Gay Velma in New Movie

'Scooby-Doo' Fans React to Gay Velma in New Movie

Elizabeth Olsen Calls Marvel Movies 'Silly' and Recalls Embarrassment Filming Vision Death Scene

Elizabeth Olsen Calls Marvel Movies 'Silly' and Recalls Embarrassment Filming Vision Death Scene

Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'

Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Oscars Voters Are Divided on Whether to Nominate Will Smith After 'Slapgate' Scandal

Oscars Voters Are Divided on Whether to Nominate Will Smith After 'Slapgate' Scandal

'Rust' to Resume Production With Alec Baldwin After Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family

'Rust' to Resume Production With Alec Baldwin After Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family

Christian Bale Confirms Feud Between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on Set of 'American Hustle'

Christian Bale Confirms Feud Between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on Set of 'American Hustle'