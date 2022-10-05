 

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Masked Singer' host has taken his heavily-pregnant baby mama on an exotic getaway, only days after welcoming a baby, his tenth overall, with another baby mama.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon and baby mama Abby De La Rosa are currently enjoying a "babymoon." Expecting his third child with Abby - and his eleventh baby overall, the 41-year-old star has taken the DJ and presenter on a tropical vacation, who gushed that she is "beyond grateful" to have the comedian in her life.

"Been on [do not disturb] the last few days. Happy Babymoon! Walking through this new journey called life with my whole heart. I don't know what tomorrow brings but I'm open to the wonderful blessings life has in store. I am beyond grateful for you. Thank you for the most unforgettable experience," Abby wrote on Instagram.

Abby later shared another photo of the couple which showed them embracing as they posed by the sea. She captioned the post, "Blessed! [prayer emoji]."

News of the vacation comes just days after it was announced that Nick - who also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, five, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, with Abby De La Rosa, and Legendary Love, two months, with Bre Tiesi - had become a father for the tenth time after welcoming a baby boy named Rise Messiah Cannon with Brittany.

Nick wrote on Instagram, "Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable."

Nick became a dad for the ninth time in September when "The Masked Singer" host and LaNisha Cole welcomed daughter Onyx Ice into the world.

