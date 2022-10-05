Rick Ross Building Auto Museum for His Car Collection

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Aston Martin Music' spitter, who famously owns more than 200 collectible cars, reveals that he is now building the first museum before continuing to make other two for his collections.

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross is building an auto museum for his car collection. The "Purple Lamborghini" rapper took to Instagram Story to give fans a look at the construction.

"Rick Ross car collection is expanded baby," the 46 year-old boasted in the clip. "We had to go bigger. We need more s**t. We got more cars. We got 200 and we plan to get another 100 this year baby, so this one of the first of 3 we building. I'll let you know the name of the auto museum, let's go."

Rick famously owns more than 100 collectible cars. However, it was not until last year that he finally got his driver's license. When speaking on the "Today" show in September 2021, he admitted, "I actually was driven to the test. I have over 100 cars, and I just hadn't had my license."

"So whenever I go joy riding, know, it was just one of those things. My mom and sister pressured me, finally, so I went, took the test. It took me an hour," the Maybach Music Group founder further explained. "You know, I missed a few answers but I got it, I got it."

In February this year, Rick [u=/news/view/00182928.htmlgifted[u] himself a 1955 Chevy for his 46th birthday. The hip-hop star gave fans a look at his new car by sharing a video on Instagram. Alongside the clip, he wrote, "Bday boy gift: introducing 'Arthur Fonzarelli' 55' Chevy to the collection lol."

When speaking about his collection in a 2022 interview with HotNewHipHop, Rick detailed, "I have 1959 campers that have a bed, a shower, a stove. The list goes on." He went on to note, "You put them on the back of the station wagon and - to me - that's dope as f**k."

"So I got two of those, and I'm gonna have them on the back of some dope-a** classic, flawless cars," the emcee, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, elaborated further. "So when we talk about a collection, you better talk about a wide range of s**t 'cause I got tanks, fire trucks, tow trucks, limousines, and Cadillacs."