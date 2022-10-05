 

Rick Ross Building Auto Museum for His Car Collection

Rick Ross Building Auto Museum for His Car Collection
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Aston Martin Music' spitter, who famously owns more than 200 collectible cars, reveals that he is now building the first museum before continuing to make other two for his collections.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross is building an auto museum for his car collection. The "Purple Lamborghini" rapper took to Instagram Story to give fans a look at the construction.

"Rick Ross car collection is expanded baby," the 46 year-old boasted in the clip. "We had to go bigger. We need more s**t. We got more cars. We got 200 and we plan to get another 100 this year baby, so this one of the first of 3 we building. I'll let you know the name of the auto museum, let's go."

  See also...

Rick famously owns more than 100 collectible cars. However, it was not until last year that he finally got his driver's license. When speaking on the "Today" show in September 2021, he admitted, "I actually was driven to the test. I have over 100 cars, and I just hadn't had my license."

"So whenever I go joy riding, know, it was just one of those things. My mom and sister pressured me, finally, so I went, took the test. It took me an hour," the Maybach Music Group founder further explained. "You know, I missed a few answers but I got it, I got it."

In February this year, Rick [u=/news/view/00182928.htmlgifted[u] himself a 1955 Chevy for his 46th birthday. The hip-hop star gave fans a look at his new car by sharing a video on Instagram. Alongside the clip, he wrote, "Bday boy gift: introducing 'Arthur Fonzarelli' 55' Chevy to the collection lol."

When speaking about his collection in a 2022 interview with HotNewHipHop, Rick detailed, "I have 1959 campers that have a bed, a shower, a stove. The list goes on." He went on to note, "You put them on the back of the station wagon and - to me - that's dope as f**k."

"So I got two of those, and I'm gonna have them on the back of some dope-a** classic, flawless cars," the emcee, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, elaborated further. "So when we talk about a collection, you better talk about a wide range of s**t 'cause I got tanks, fire trucks, tow trucks, limousines, and Cadillacs."

You can share this post!

Tory Lanez Becomes Action Figure in 'Sorry 4 What? // LV BELT' Music Video

Quavo on Migos Breakup Rumors: 'Sometimes S**t Don't Work Out'
Related Posts
Rick Ross Pledges $10M to Secure Opponent for Jake Paul's Next Boxing Match

Rick Ross Pledges $10M to Secure Opponent for Jake Paul's Next Boxing Match

Woman Clowned After Claiming She's Secretly Dating Rick Ross for 4 Years

Woman Clowned After Claiming She's Secretly Dating Rick Ross for 4 Years

Rick Ross Vows to Do Better After Some of His Wingstop Locations Are Fined for Labor Violations

Rick Ross Vows to Do Better After Some of His Wingstop Locations Are Fined for Labor Violations

Rick Ross Disappointed After Being Denied Entry Into Buckingham Palace

Rick Ross Disappointed After Being Denied Entry Into Buckingham Palace

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party