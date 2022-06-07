Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Instagram/WENN Celebrity

The American-Nigerian singer declares the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey 'GOAT' on Instagram after reports broke that she may have called it quits with the 'Creed' actor.

Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Davido is wasting no time to make his feelings to Lori Harvey be known as she's reportedly single again now. The singer/songwriter has declared the model "GOAT" following reports that she has broken up with Michael B. Jordan.

On Sunday, June 5, the American-Nigerian artist took to Instagram Story to seemingly shoot his shot with Lori. Posting a picture of the 25-year-old socialite, he hailed her as the "Greatest of all time …."

It's unclear if Lori has noticed Davido's public shout-out to her.

Lori and Michael's alleged split was first reported by PEOPLE over the weekend. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," a source told the outlet. "They still love each other." They have been dating for over one year since November 2020.

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," the source added. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

Neither of the now-exes has confirmed their split, but Lori fueled the speculation as fans noticed that she has deleted or archived photos that she had taken with Michael. As for the "Black Panther" star, he last posted with Lori in March and still has their couple portraits up.

Meanwhile, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey didn't seem to let the alleged breakup bring her down as she was spotted having fun with her friends at social media star Kristen Noel Crawley's pink-themed baby shower. On Sunday, the SKN by LH founder reposted a clip that was initially uploaded by Justine Skye, showing her blowing kisses for the camera.

For the event, Lori and Justine donned white tops which they paired with layered gold necklaces. "Congratulations mama," Lori captioned a snap of her expectant pal, later sharing another behind-the-scenes shot of the beautiful decor and tasty treats they had at the gathering.