Demi Lovato Announces Eight Studio Album 'HOLY FVCK' Release Date

In their statement, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker says that they 'never been more sure' of themselves and their music and that they're 'very grateful' to their fans and collaborators.

Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has unveiled more details of their new music. The "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker made use of their social media platforms to announce the release date of their new album titled "HOLY FVCK".

On Monday, June 6, the 29-year-old singer/songwriter revealed that their eighth studio album will be dropped on August 19 via Island Records. Their forthcoming album will mark their return to pop-punk and rock.

"The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me," Demi said in a statement about the album, which is available for pre-order in CD, vinyl and cassette formats. "Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself," they continued.

Demi further showed their gratitude to their fans as saying, "To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you," before concluding their statement, "This record is for you."

"HOLY FVCK" will feature 16 tracks. The upcoming album will be Demi's first full-length body of work since their 2021 album "Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over".

Demi previously offered fans a glimpse of what was to come on their Instagram Story, noting that they were "so proud" of their forthcoming new album. The "Stone Cold" singer wrote, "Getting emotional listening to my new album because I'm so proud of it." They then pointed out, "It's my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today."

"Yesterday I posted a song called 'Happy Ending' and even tho I wrote this in an incredibly dark place, I'm so grateful I'm no longer in that low, cold and lonely place," Demi elaborated. "I'm sure that no matter what happens in my life...my happy ending is never having to fall into old habits again."