Eamonn Holmes Rushed to Hospital for 'Unexpected' Emergency Treatment on His Back

Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Eamonn Holmes was rushed to hospital to undergo "unexpected" emergency treatment on his back. The 62-year-old presenter also revealed he is stepping back from his TV hosting duties to spend time with his family.

In a statement released on social media on Monday, June 6, Eamonn said, "Hi everyone. Many of you have been asking why I haven't been presenting GB News for the past week. Unfortunately due to a reoccurrence of a long-term back condition, I've had to undergo some unexpected hospital treatment and am now following doctors' orders by taking a short time off."

The host, who has suffered a string of hip and back issues, added he hopes to be back presenting his breakfast show on GB News by next week. His post went on, "However I’m looking forward to being back alongside Isabel (Webster), my Breakfast co-presenter and friend, next week. Even though I only joined GB News six months ago the whole team and our amazing audience have shown me immense support which has been greatly appreciated." He added, "I now just need some time with my family to heal and recuperate. See you soon, Eamonn."

Eamonn's health issues kept him off air on GB News last week. He had been due to appear on the 1980s nostalgia bus for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant, but it is understood only his wife Ruth Langsfor was on the vehicle. The host, axed from ITV’s This Morning along with Ruth in 2021, last year endured a slipped disk in his back.

Eamonn has told how sleep was his "only escape" from the ensuing agony, adding at the time, "About a month ago I did something to my back, I don't know what. It could have been getting into a car, getting out of bed, whatever. I've got an MRI scan but the problem is everything closes down at Easter so I haven't got it analysed yet."

"What I do know is I can’t sleep at night, the pain is worse at night. The humbling thing about this is when you go on social media you talk to people about who suffers from this you realise age isn't a barrier, where you live isn't a barrier, how much you earn isn't a barrier... so many of you have this chronic pain from all sorts of different sources," he continued.

The father of four, who shares son Jack with wife Ruth and has three grown up kids with first wife Gabrielle, said in 2020 he was petrified of suffering an early death after his father Leonard was killed by a heart attack aged 64.