Johnny Depp Has High Hopes to 'Revive' Acting Career Following Amber Heard Trial Win

INSTAR IMAGES/Nils Jorgensen Movie

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star reportedly 'very much hopes' that he can have a career resurgence following the 'fair' verdict that 'feels like a win' to him.

Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp is seemingly plotting a career resurgence after winning the defamation case against his former spouse Amber Heard. Following his legal win, the "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" star reportedly "very much hopes" to "revive" his acting career.

A source spilled to PEOPLE in an article published on Monday, June 6, "His career has been his everything over the years. He loves music, but acting is his life. He couldn't sit around and do nothing about the fact that his career was being affected." The insider added, "He thinks the verdict was fair. It feels like a win to him. He very much hopes that he can revive his career."

A separate insider also told the outlet that Depp is "focused on himself" right now. "He is absolutely looking ahead and past this. He's looking for positivity and to move away from negativity," shared the informant.

The source added that the actor is "happy" and "relieved" after the verdict. "He's figuring out what he does next. He feels like he's been vindicated," the so-called insider explained, "He feels a significant weight off his shoulders. It's been six years of this. It's been so gratifying to hear from men and women, he's heard a lot of positive support from both men and women."

Depp was not present when the verdict was read in court on June 1. In his statement, the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" star said that he believes the "best is yet to come" for him after the verdict.

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye," Depp stated. He further noted that the "false" allegations "had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back."

"I am truly humbled," he continued. "My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome."

While Depp believes he can revive his career, reports claimed that Heard, who insisted during her testimony at the trial that she "fought really hard" to save her role in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", could be completely removed from the DC movie.