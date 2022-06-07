Bankrupt Katie Price to Be Back in Court for Failing to Repay Nearly $4M Debt

Instagram Celebrity

The former glamour model's battle to raise cash has seen her launch an OnlyFans account but she's forced to cut membership fees in a fight to lure subscribers.

AceShowbiz - Katie Price will be facing court again over her £3.2 million (approximately $3.9 million) debt repayment. Under her birth name Katrina Amy Alexandra Alexis Price, she appeared in listings for the Royal Courts of Justice, London on Tuesday, June 7.

The listing came four months after the court heard the mother of five, whose kids include heavily disabled Harvey, has allegedly not been "engaging fully in paying creditors." She is also facing a probe into how she funds her apparent luxury lifestyle despite being ordered to millions of pounds of debts accrued by her company Jordan Trading Ltd.

It is not known if the former glamour girl will personally attend the 10.30 A.M. hearing.

Katie's bankruptcy trustees have wanted details of how much she has been paid for television work including her Channel 4 show "Katie Price's Mucky Mansion", which showed her battling to renovate her £2 million country mansion. Lawyers also reviewed her attempts to pay debts from her now-defunct Jordan Trading Ltd cosmetics firm. But the nature of the Tuesday hearing was not yet known.

Katie, who was once worth an estimated £45 million, was declared bankrupt in 2019 and planned to pay £12,000 a month to creditors through an individual voluntary arrangement. It was alleged she has failed to maintain the deal and was last year struck with a repossession order on her so-called Mucky Mansion after she failed to pay a debt of £500,000. She owes a total of £3.2 million and has several notices on the deeds of her property in Sussex lodged with the Land Registry.

Katie's battle to raise cash has seen her launch an OnlyFans account, but she was forced to cut membership fees in a fight to lure subscribers, dropping her £11-a-month asking price by a third after followers complained the content was too tame for the site. Now, the 43-year-old also sells her clothes, shoes and accessories online, with fast buying items from her children's clothes range for as little as £3 apiece.

Tuesday's court appearance will be another in a long line of court sagas for Katie. She was hit with a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for a year, in December 2021 after she flipped her BMW X5 after an all-night drink and drug-fueled smash following an all-night party session in September 2021.

Katie was spared prison after going to rehab at The Priory, but has been warned she could face jail after she confessed to calling Michelle Pentecost, the fiancee of her ex-husband Kieran Hayler, a "gutter sl*g."

Three-time divorcee Katie, whose other ex-husbands are Alex Reid and Peter Andre, faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail when she returns for sentencing on June 24 for the breach of her restraining order against Michelle. She has also been banned from driving six times over the last 12 years, with her first coming in 2010 after she was caught doing 83 mph in a 70 mph zone.