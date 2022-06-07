 
 

Chrishell Stause on Her MTV Movie and TV Awards Win: It 'Means So Much to Me'

The 'Selling Stause' expresses her grateful for fans who voted for her to win the Best Reality Star accolade at the event despite her romance with non-binary singer G Flip.

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause "wasn't sure" how fans would react to her relationship with G Flip. The "Selling Sunset" star, who recently confirmed she is dating the non-binary Australian singer, admitted winning the Best Reality Star accolade at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted on Sunday, June 5 meant a lot to her because voting opened after she made her romance public and she's taken that as proof her personal situation has been accepted.

After thanking those involved with "Selling Sunset", Chrishell added, "Just really quick, I knew about this nomination before I had said anything about my sexuality. I'm not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn't sure how that was gonna go." The 40-year-old continued, "Thank you so much, guys. I appreciate it."

A few weeks ago, 27-year-old G Flip, who uses they/them pronouns, admitted they and Chrishell have discussed having children together. They said, "I definitely see children in my future."

  See also...

G Flip says the reality star making their relationship public on the hit Netflix series is a big deal, as it helps to "normalize" same-sex couples having babies. "I feel like it honestly like changes the world and it normalises same-sex relationships," they explained. "Two people who have the same sex organs can still have children."

G Flip gushed that they see the smitten couple being together "forever." They continued, "Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we're very transparent about that. I've always loved kids and yeah, definitely one day that’ll be in the future."

"I'm very fortunate to have her in my life. We both feel like we’ll be in each other’s life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don’t find every day," they further shared.

Chrishell, who was previously married to actor Justin Hartley[ and dated her "Selling Sunset" boss [c=Jason Oppenheim, recently gushed that there is already a "deep connection" between them. She explained, "With G, I wish we were in the same stage of our lives. That doesn't diminish the deep connection we have made. And the way they have opened my eyes to what it could look like. I don't know what it would look like, but I'll attribute the fact I have so many more options."

