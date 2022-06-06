Amanda Seales Labels 'The Real' 'Rude' After Being Left Off Finale Episode

Syndication TV

The comedienne takes to social media to call out the talk show for excluding her from its farewell episode despite hosting the show for a few years as she replaced Tamar Braxton.

AceShowbiz - Amanda Seales isn't pleased with how "The Real" treated her. The "Insecure" actress, who was a guest co-host on the show for several episodes before being hired full-time, labeled the talk show "rude" after being left off its finale episode.

Making use of her Instagram account on Saturday, June 4, the 40-year-old star shared a clip of her responding to the promotion of the finale, which didn't include her. In a message accompanying the video, she simply wrote, "Rude."

In the short clip, Amanda said, "So apparently 'The Real', in their finale episode, did a promo. I am not featured in this thumbnail and I am not featured in the farewell episode, apparently. I'll have some things to say about that." She then zoomed in on her face for a few seconds of awkward laughter before adding, "I must be out here really shaking the table!"

Amanda also reacted to the news on Twitter after a fan asked why she wasn't featured in the promo. "Did @amandaseales ask to be left out of the thumbnail? Was her contribution not appreciated?" the said fan wrote along with the show's finale episode thumbnail. In response, Amanda replied, "They can absolutely go duck themselves with a chainsaw for doing so."

In April, Loni Love revealed what might "kill" the show when she confirmed its cancellation. "In the end 'The Real' cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down…," she wrote via Instagram, "We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion, Covid costs killed this show."

"It's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!" Loni continued in her statement. In the caption of her post, the TV hostess went on to thank the viewers once again. "Thank you to the fans for the great ride…," she added.

Meanwhile, sources of the production told Variety that Warner Bros. opted to end the show after Fox stations declined to pick up another season. The insiders further stressed that "the move was not related to the launch of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'."