 
 

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified
Instagram
Celebrity

The Atlanta-based rapper's death is confirmed by his label Def Jam and mourned by his ex Alexis Skyy as well as fellow hip-hop stars namely Bow Wow, Mike Will Made-It and T.I.

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Atlanta hip-hop community is losing another of its own. Trouble, best known for hits like "Ain't My Fault", "Ready" and "Kesha Dem", has died in a gun violence. He was shot and killed on early Sunday morning, June 5.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was found with a gunshot wound at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers at 3:20 A.M. Sunday, according to the Rockdale County sheriff's office. He was reportedly shot in a car and was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made, but the authorities have identified 33-year-old Jamichael Jones of Atlanta as a suspect in connection to the murder. Police have secured warrant for the alleged gunman.

In a press release on Sunday night, the Rockdale County Sheriff spokeswoman Jedidia Canty said the shooting was an isolated incident and appears to be domestic. She added that Trouble and Jamichael knew the same woman that they were visiting at the apartment complex.

Def Jam confirmed the sad news on Instagram. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," the label wrote on Sunday. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob."

  See also...

Trouble's passing was also mourned by his ex Alexis Skyy, who posted along with a throwback photo on Twitter, "Rip @TroubleDTE. I'm so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn't deserve this I'm praying for your kids and family." She also reposted his tweet in which he reminded that "Life short."

Alexis Skyy's IG Story

Alexis Skyy reposted Trouble's tweet after his passing.

Bow Wow wrote on his Instagram Story, "Trouble was my dawg!" He remembered his friend, "Pulled up anywhere I was at, didn't care if it was last minute, he was there. I can't believe this... What is going on, man! My condolences to his family. Bro had kids man!"

Mike WiLL Made It's IG Story

Mike WiLL Made It mourned Trouble's death.

"Rest Easy Skoob," Mike WiLL Made It posted on his own Story. Trouble's frequent collaborator Young Scooter also mourned his passing, "[Damn] Skoob, rest up my boy." T.I. and Gucci Mane simply wrote, "R.I.P. Trouble," while Meek Mill tweeted, "And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!!"

You can share this post!

Gleb Savchenko Breaks Silence on Jana Kramer Affair Rumors: 'There's a Lot of Acting' on 'DWTS'

'The Hunger Games' Prequel Movie Gets Official Title Treatment
Related Posts
Trouble Offers Ella Bands Some 'Thug Love' After Vacationing With Sabrina Parr

Trouble Offers Ella Bands Some 'Thug Love' After Vacationing With Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Sparks Dating Rumors With Rapper Trouble

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Sparks Dating Rumors With Rapper Trouble

Rapper Trouble Accused of Pimping After Saying He'll Let Drake Sleep With His Girl for a Feature

Rapper Trouble Accused of Pimping After Saying He'll Let Drake Sleep With His Girl for a Feature

Trouble Lashes Out at Critics of His Romance With Lawyer GF: I Don't Mix Business With Personal

Trouble Lashes Out at Critics of His Romance With Lawyer GF: I Don't Mix Business With Personal

Most Read
Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part
Celebrity

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Shares Reflective Post After He's Released From Jail

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Shares Reflective Post After He's Released From Jail

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

Michael J. Fox Can't Remember His Lines for Movies Amid Parkinson's Battle: 'So I Go to the Beach'

Michael J. Fox Can't Remember His Lines for Movies Amid Parkinson's Battle: 'So I Go to the Beach'