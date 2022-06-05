 
 

Chris Martin on Becoming a Broadway Star: It's My 'Distant Dream'

The 'Viva la Vida' hitmaker, who has had cameo roles on 'Modern Family' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', previously claimed that his band Coldplay will stop making records in 2025.

  • Jun 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Martin has weighed in on his future when his band Coldplay is no longer making music. The "Fix You" crooner has candidly shared that he wants to become a Broadway star.

The 45-year-old singer has previously claimed that his band Coldplay will stop making records in 2025 and he has his eye on his next career move as he dreams of starring in a stage version of Disney's "Mary Poppins". He said, "I have this distant dream of being in Mary Poppins on Broadway or something, but that's a long way off."

The "Yellow" hitmaker has previously had cameo roles on "Modern Family' and "Curb Your Enthusiasm", but he admits he's not much of an actor at present so some lessons are required. He said, " 'Modern Family' was my daughter's favorite show at the time and we bonded over that show. And 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is Curb Your Enthusiasm so how could you ever say no to that. I'm not an actor clearly I'm good for a cameo or two here and there."

One thing that the "Viva la Vida" hitmaker is not good at is the culinary arts in December he admitted that he was "not a great cook", claiming that the last few times he has attempted to whip something up, the emergency services needed to be called.

Chris said, "I'm not a great cook. I've cooked twice in the last 10 years and both times the Fire Brigade came and I'd like to send a shout out to them in the North London Fire Department who've saved me twice. The second time they came and said 'have you been cooking again?' "

He explained that he lives on "pasta and toast" because "I said I'd cook dinner, but then I got distracted and went to work on a song and then forgot until, anyway!"

