Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Call It Quits

Instagram Celebrity

According to a new report, the 'Black Panther' actor and his then-girlfriend 'are both completely heartbroken' after the split because 'they still love each other.'

Jun 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have gone their separate ways. If a new report is to be believed, the Erik Killmonger depicter in "Black Panther" and his then-girlfriend called it quits after dating for more than a year.

Offering more details of Michael and Lori's split is PEOPLE. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," a source told the outlet. "They still love each other."

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," the source added. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

Michael and Lori have yet to confirm their separation.

The duo began dating in November 2020. However, it was not until January 2021 they confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos on Instagram.

Last November, the now-exes celebrated their first anniversary. At that time, the "Without Remorse" star shared a series of romantic images to his Instagram Story. In the photos, the two shared an embrace in front of the camera.

In one photo, Michael could be seen sticking out his tongue, while the model was embracing him and giving him a kiss on the cheek. "Happy Anniversary," he wrote. In another snapshot, the pair were seen resting their heads on each other as they enjoyed a peaceful moment. "It's been a year crazy!!" he wrote over the picture.

Michael and Lori also celebrated their relationship milestone with a special dinner. Lori posted a photo of a chef's tasting menu printed with the message that read, "Happy Anniversary Michael & Lori!" The menu also included the date of their anniversary. In a separate Story, she added an image of her boyfriend at dinner. She captioned it, "Happy anniversary my love."