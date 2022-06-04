 
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Skip Reception During Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Skip Reception During Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Instagram
Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly returned to their Windsor house of Frogmore Cottage while the rest of the Royal Family attended a reception following the thanksgiving service.

  • Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle returned home while the rest of the Royal Family attended a reception following the thanksgiving service for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex was reported to have returned to their Windsor house of Frogmore Cottage after the event in St Paul's Cathedral, London.

Harry was seen smiling next to his wife while they were driven away in a Range Rover with security after their first joint royal engagement in two years. At St Paul's, they had kept apart from Prince William and Catherine Middleton as well as Prince Charles and Camilla after royal aides ensured they sat on the other side of the aisle from the senior working royals.

The couple later left the event separately, and did not attend a reception directly after at the nearby Guildhall, which featured a series of other Royal Family members and politicians including Prime Minster Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in the meantime, were seen talking to the Prince of Wales and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, inside the cathedral. There was not, however, any sign of the same rapport with the Sussexes who sat in between Lady Sarah Chatto and Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank.

  See also...

It comes after Harry and William's long-running feud sparked by Harry accusing Charles of cutting him off financially and Meghan claiming the Royal Family are racist. It was the first time Harry and Meghan, who now live in California, had been on full public view alongside the Royal Family since they quit the monarchy for a new life in the U.S. in 2020.

Crowds cheered the pair as they arrived at St Paul's, but boos could be heard as they exited. Charles represented his 96-year-old mother at the service, which started at 11.30 A.M.

The Queen announced via aides on Thursday night, June 2 she would miss the service after suffering "discomfort" when she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace that evening to witness the Trooping of the Colour and an RAF flypast in honour of her 70-year reign.

There was also no appearance at St Paul's by Prince Andrew after he tested positive for Covid. Queen Elizabeth II is said to have watched the thanksgiving service on television from her Windsor Castle home.

You can share this post!

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Related Posts
Queen Elizabeth II Finally Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time on Her Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II Finally Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time on Her Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Meghan Markle Speculated to Be Against Repairing Riff With Royal Family for One Specific Reason

Meghan Markle Speculated to Be Against Repairing Riff With Royal Family for One Specific Reason

Meghan Markle Hasn't Contacted Estranged Dad Thomas Despite Reports, Claims Half-Sister Samantha

Meghan Markle Hasn't Contacted Estranged Dad Thomas Despite Reports, Claims Half-Sister Samantha

Most Read
Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues
Celebrity

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Rapper Desiigner Calls Cop 'Racist B***h' in Intense Screaming Match at Gas Station

Rapper Desiigner Calls Cop 'Racist B***h' in Intense Screaming Match at Gas Station