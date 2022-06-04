 
 

Billy Porter and Luke Evans to Star in Custody-Battle Drama 'Our Son' as Married Couple

The 'Cinderella' actor and the 'Dracula Untold' star have signed up for roles in the upcoming movie that is being directed by Bill Oliver from a script he pens with Peter Nickowitz.

AceShowbiz - Billy Porter and Luke Evans have been added to the cast of "Our Son". The "Cinderella" actor and the "Dracula Untold" star have been confirmed to play husbands in the upcoming custody-battle drama.

The actors have signed up for roles in the movie that is being directed by Bill Oliver from a script he penned with Peter Nickowitz. They will portray a married couple in the movie, which follows the pair as they are going through a divorce and are battling for custody of their eight-year-old son.

Other cast members, including the actor who will play the pair's child, are yet to be announced as the movie looks for a distributor. Fernando Loureiro and Guilherme Coelho are producing the film for their Tigresa company alongside producer Eric Binns.

Billy has starred in "Pose" and alongside Camila Cabello in the "Cinderella" remake and is set to make his directorial debut on the coming-of-age film "Anything's Possible", which follows a transgender high school student navigating an unexpected relationship.

Speaking previously about the opportunity, he said, "I'm thrilled to be part of this new space in Hollywood for telling all types of stories from all types of people. I am grateful to be in a position to usher some of these stories into the mainstream and I am humbled that heavy hitters like Christine Vachon [producer] and Alana Mayo [president of Orion Pictures] have entrusted and empowered me in this insane time we all find ourselves in."

The 52-year-old star has also set his second directing project with "To Be Real", a movie from Gabrielle Union's I'll Have Another production company. The film, which has been sold to Amazon Studios, has been compared to a LGBTQ "Superbad" crossed with "Booksmart".

