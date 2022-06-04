 
 

Christopher Landon to Write and Direct 'Arachnophobia' Remake

Christopher Landon to Write and Direct 'Arachnophobia' Remake
WENN/FayesVision
Movie

The 47-year-old filmmaker is attached to helm a remake of the 1990 flick that starred Jeff Daniels and John Goodman while James Wan and Michael Clear are producing the movie for Amblin Partners.

  • Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Christopher Landon is writing and directing an "Arachnophobia" remake. The 47-year-old filmmaker, who has directed horror hits such as "Happy Death Day", is attached to helm a remake of the 1990 flick that starred Jeff Daniels and John Goodman.

James Wan and Michael Clear are producing the movie for Amblin Partners while original director Frank Marshall is involved in the new film as an executive producer. The horror comedy centered on a small town in the United States that is terrorized by a colony of deadly South American spiders that are accidentally brought into the country.

Christopher took to Twitter after the news was confirmed and revealed that he is terrified of spiders. He tweeted, "I'm either the most qualified or the absolute worst person for this job since I am DEATHLY AFRAID OF SPIDERS. So excited to work with Amblin and James Wan."

  See also...

Christopher previously directed the slasher movie "Freaky", which stars Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton and focuses on a serial killer who switches bodies with a teenage girl, but suggested that a sequel was unlikely to be made as he doesn't have an idea for another movie.

He said, "In terms of a sequel to 'Freaky', you know, I don't think it's ever gonna happen, because I honestly don't know if the studio has an appetite for a sequel. I think they're quite comfortable with it being a standalone movie, and to be honest, I am too, because we didn't really have an idea for a sequel."

Christopher also suggested that his priority is making a third film in the Jessica Rothe led franchise "Happy Death Day". He explained, "I really, first and foremost, had wanted to make a third movie in the 'Happy Death Day' franchise just because I've written an idea."

"I didn't write the whole script, I'm not that crazy. But I had outlined a third movie because I really knew what I wanted it to be and it was sort of the conclusion to it," Christopher added. "It was a trilogy for me, so it's a bummer that I haven't had the opportunity yet to make that movie and I know Jessica Rothe really wants to do it."

You can share this post!

Billy Porter and Luke Evans to Star in Custody-Battle Drama 'Our Son' as Married Couple

Dua Lipa 'Clever' at Keeping Herself 'Quite Hidden' Amid Fame, Griff Says
Most Read
Simu Liu Admits Waxing His Entire Body For 'Barbie' Movie Is 'Painful'
Movie

Simu Liu Admits Waxing His Entire Body For 'Barbie' Movie Is 'Painful'

Tom Hanks Brings Pinocchio to Life in First Teaser Trailer of Disney's Live-Action Remake

Tom Hanks Brings Pinocchio to Life in First Teaser Trailer of Disney's Live-Action Remake

Stephanie Beatriz Sings Her Lines in a Track for 'Encanto' Between Contractions

Stephanie Beatriz Sings Her Lines in a Track for 'Encanto' Between Contractions

Laura Carmichael Shares Filming 'Downtown Abbey: A New Era' Was Like Being on a 'Hilarious Holiday'

Laura Carmichael Shares Filming 'Downtown Abbey: A New Era' Was Like Being on a 'Hilarious Holiday'

Isabela Merced Joins Dakota Johnson for Marvel's 'Madame Web'

Isabela Merced Joins Dakota Johnson for Marvel's 'Madame Web'

Baz Luhrmann on 'Elvis' Screening at Cannes: It Was 'Like a Real Rock Concert'

Baz Luhrmann on 'Elvis' Screening at Cannes: It Was 'Like a Real Rock Concert'

'Furiosa': Chris Hemsworth Shares First Pic From 'Mad Max' Prequel Set as Production Begins

'Furiosa': Chris Hemsworth Shares First Pic From 'Mad Max' Prequel Set as Production Begins

Rory Kinnear Worried He Will 'Terrify' Viewers With 'Men' Giving Birth Scene

Rory Kinnear Worried He Will 'Terrify' Viewers With 'Men' Giving Birth Scene

'Suicide Squad' Actress Daniela Melchior to Star in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

'Suicide Squad' Actress Daniela Melchior to Star in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

This Is Why Recasting Ezra Miller for 'The Flash' Is Not an Option for Warner Bros.

This Is Why Recasting Ezra Miller for 'The Flash' Is Not an Option for Warner Bros.

'Proud Sister' Shailene Woodley Raves Over Miles Teller's Heart and Soul in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Proud Sister' Shailene Woodley Raves Over Miles Teller's Heart and Soul in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Hunger Games' Prequel Casts Rachel Zegler in Major Role

'Hunger Games' Prequel Casts Rachel Zegler in Major Role

Billy Porter and Luke Evans to Star in Custody-Battle Drama 'Our Son' as Married Couple

Billy Porter and Luke Evans to Star in Custody-Battle Drama 'Our Son' as Married Couple