Christopher Landon to Write and Direct 'Arachnophobia' Remake

The 47-year-old filmmaker is attached to helm a remake of the 1990 flick that starred Jeff Daniels and John Goodman while James Wan and Michael Clear are producing the movie for Amblin Partners.

Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Christopher Landon is writing and directing an "Arachnophobia" remake. The 47-year-old filmmaker, who has directed horror hits such as "Happy Death Day", is attached to helm a remake of the 1990 flick that starred Jeff Daniels and John Goodman.

James Wan and Michael Clear are producing the movie for Amblin Partners while original director Frank Marshall is involved in the new film as an executive producer. The horror comedy centered on a small town in the United States that is terrorized by a colony of deadly South American spiders that are accidentally brought into the country.

Christopher took to Twitter after the news was confirmed and revealed that he is terrified of spiders. He tweeted, "I'm either the most qualified or the absolute worst person for this job since I am DEATHLY AFRAID OF SPIDERS. So excited to work with Amblin and James Wan."

Christopher previously directed the slasher movie "Freaky", which stars Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton and focuses on a serial killer who switches bodies with a teenage girl, but suggested that a sequel was unlikely to be made as he doesn't have an idea for another movie.

He said, "In terms of a sequel to 'Freaky', you know, I don't think it's ever gonna happen, because I honestly don't know if the studio has an appetite for a sequel. I think they're quite comfortable with it being a standalone movie, and to be honest, I am too, because we didn't really have an idea for a sequel."

Christopher also suggested that his priority is making a third film in the Jessica Rothe led franchise "Happy Death Day". He explained, "I really, first and foremost, had wanted to make a third movie in the 'Happy Death Day' franchise just because I've written an idea."

"I didn't write the whole script, I'm not that crazy. But I had outlined a third movie because I really knew what I wanted it to be and it was sort of the conclusion to it," Christopher added. "It was a trilogy for me, so it's a bummer that I haven't had the opportunity yet to make that movie and I know Jessica Rothe really wants to do it."