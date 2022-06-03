Maya Henry Appears to Shade Ex Liam Payne on TikTok After Split

Instagram Celebrity

Making use of her TikTok account, the 21-year-old model showed support for Bryce Hall, who previously challenged the One Direction alum to a boxing match.

AceShowbiz - Maya Henry seemingly threw some shade at Liam Payne following their split. Making use of her TikTok account, the model showed support for Bryce Hall, who previously challenged Liam to a boxing match.

On Thursday, June 2, Maya shared a video on her TikTok account which indicated that she's Team Bryce. The clip saw her lip-syncing to a viral audio track of YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

"It's not my beef but, ya know, we Team Bryce out here," Tana said on the track, adding, "Even the paparazzi Team Bryce-on god!" For the context, the recording was taken last summer ahead of Bryce's boxing debut.

Fans were living for Maya's video. "THE SHADEE as u should queen," one commenter wrote. Another added, "MAYA OMG THIS IS ICONIC."

Bryce himself caught wind of Maya's video. Sharing her video to Twitter, the TikTok star wrote, "So does this mean we have to fight now? @LiamPayne."

Maya's TikTok video arrived after Bryce claimed that he was open to hopping in the ring with Liam, writing, "F--k it im down to fight Liam Payne." While it was unclear why he made the comment, the tweet came after the One Direction alum said he was interested in getting into fighting during his appearance in an episode of "Impaulsive" with Logan Paul.

As for Maya and Liam, the two split last month after the singer was seen getting cozy with another woman, who was later identified as Aliana Mawla. In response to the pictures, maya wrote, "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it." Asking people to "please stop sending me these pictures of my fiance wrapped around another woman," she added, "Enough now."

A source recently revealed that the 21-year-old was "blindsided by the split" with Liam. "He abruptly ended it with her. She is very upset," the insider shared. "They have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship."