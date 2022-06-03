 
 

Maya Henry Appears to Shade Ex Liam Payne on TikTok After Split

Maya Henry Appears to Shade Ex Liam Payne on TikTok After Split
Instagram
Celebrity

Making use of her TikTok account, the 21-year-old model showed support for Bryce Hall, who previously challenged the One Direction alum to a boxing match.

  • Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Maya Henry seemingly threw some shade at Liam Payne following their split. Making use of her TikTok account, the model showed support for Bryce Hall, who previously challenged Liam to a boxing match.

On Thursday, June 2, Maya shared a video on her TikTok account which indicated that she's Team Bryce. The clip saw her lip-syncing to a viral audio track of YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

"It's not my beef but, ya know, we Team Bryce out here," Tana said on the track, adding, "Even the paparazzi Team Bryce-on god!" For the context, the recording was taken last summer ahead of Bryce's boxing debut.

Fans were living for Maya's video. "THE SHADEE as u should queen," one commenter wrote. Another added, "MAYA OMG THIS IS ICONIC."

  See also...

Bryce himself caught wind of Maya's video. Sharing her video to Twitter, the TikTok star wrote, "So does this mean we have to fight now? @LiamPayne."

Maya's TikTok video arrived after Bryce claimed that he was open to hopping in the ring with Liam, writing, "F--k it im down to fight Liam Payne." While it was unclear why he made the comment, the tweet came after the One Direction alum said he was interested in getting into fighting during his appearance in an episode of "Impaulsive" with Logan Paul.

As for Maya and Liam, the two split last month after the singer was seen getting cozy with another woman, who was later identified as Aliana Mawla. In response to the pictures, maya wrote, "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it." Asking people to "please stop sending me these pictures of my fiance wrapped around another woman," she added, "Enough now."

A source recently revealed that the 21-year-old was "blindsided by the split" with Liam. "He abruptly ended it with her. She is very upset," the insider shared. "They have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship."

You can share this post!

Rapper 23 Rackz's Family Blames His Street Life After He's Killed in Shooting at Age 16
Most Read
Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her
Celebrity

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay